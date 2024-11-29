Back Harry Kane to Score After Smashing Bundesliga Record Set by Haaland

Since making the move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich, Harry Kane has taken the Bundesliga by storm.

He was unable to secure a first piece of silverware in his inaugural season but the goals have continued to fly in and the Bavarians look well positioned to secure the league title this term.

Harry broke a Bundesliga record that Erling Haaland set as he netted a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Augsburg last weekend. We delve into the England captain’s incredible numbers in Germany ahead of Bayern’s clash with Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

Market Odds Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Harry Kane to Score 1.66 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Harry Kane to Score 2 or More 4.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Record Breaker, Record Chaser

The 95th-minute goal against Augsburg sealed Harry Kane’s seventh Bundesliga hat-trick with less than a third of his second season in Germany gone. The striker scored 213 goals, which included eight hat-tricks during his many years in the Premier League.

He is set to eclipse that tally in the German top flight. Gerd Muller has scored the most hat-tricks in a single Bundesliga season with six. Harry has three so far in this campaign.

The three goals against Augsburg meant that Harry Kane became the fastest player to reach the 50-goal mark in the history of the Bundesliga. It took the striker just 43 matches to reach the milestone. Haaland previously held this record after scoring 50 times in his first 50 matches with Borussia Dortmund.

Kane will now have his sights set on breaking the record for the number of goals scored in a single Bundesliga title in a bid to help Bayern regain their crown. Robert Lewandowski set the record by scoring 42 goals in the 2020/21 season, beating Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals from 49 years earlier.

Kane is currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga with 14 goals and is on course to score 43 goals if he can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

Kane in Red Hot Form Ahead of Dortmund Trip

Bayern Munich will square off against Borussia Dortmund this weekend. Die Klassiker remains the standout fixture in German football and it should be a cracker. Dortmund have won their last 11 home games across all competitions but they have picked up just one point in their last five clashes with Bayern at Signal Iduna Park. Kane netted a hat-trick in this fixture last season to help his team win 4-0.

Vincent Kompany took the hot seat at the Allianz Arena after a lengthy search for a new manager. Bayern have looked menacing going forward under the Belgian. They have scored an average of 3.27 goals per game in the league, more than any other team across Europe’s top five leagues. Kane has made a massive contribution to that.

Harry Kane has scored nine goals in five Bundesliga appearances since the October international break so he comes into the weekend’s clash in fine form. Over the past 12 months, Harry has a non-penalty xG of 0.66 per 90 minutes played. This puts him in the 98th percentile compared with all other forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.