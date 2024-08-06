Goal.com Betting - Publishing Principles

A guideline on the relationship between Better Collective and Goal.com and their respective editorial and commercial departments.

Goal.com Betting is produced by Goal.com, a Footballco brand, in partnership with Better Collective. Our partnership publishing principles outline how Goal.com Betting content is produced in line with:

The Goal.com Betting vision

The Goal.com Betting values

Goal.com oversight and involvement in Goal.com Betting content

Goal.com Betting team

Goal.com Betting - in partnership with Better Collective

More about the Goal.com Betting Advertising Disclosure

Policy last updated: 9/05/2024

Goal.com Betting vision

Goal.com Betting is dedicated to giving Goal.com readers best-in-class insight, analysis, and information regarding betting and gambling both in-person and online.

We provide value for Goal.com readers by empowering them to make well-informed decisions on betting and gambling through educational content on betting and odds, expert analysis on betting and casino sites, and betting tips on the biggest events.

Goal.com Betting values

Accuracy - Goal.com Betting enforces a high level of writing, fact-checking, sub-editing, and regular updates to ensure all content is accurate and up-to-date.

Balance - We fairly represent the positives and negatives of all brands, products, and offers we cover to give readers the information they need to make informed decisions on betting and gambling.

Context - As part of our mission to help readers make informed decisions, we provide in-depth and insightful research to give them the context they need to compare different products and select the best option.

Expertise - All content published on Goal.com Betting is written by writers with years of experience in betting and gambling, both as bettors and in a journalistic capacity.

Safer Gambling - Goal.com Betting is committed to promoting safer gambling. This commitment is shared by Better Collective, whose safer gambling credentials are underlined by its status as a founder member of RAIG (Responsible Affiliates In Gambling).

Legal and Compliant - Goal.com Betting ensures that all betting, casino, or other brands featured in the betting hub are licensed by the relevant authorities. A brand’s loss of licence results in removal from the site.

Transparency - Goal.com Betting is committed to being transparent about how we produce our content, from funding to research, production, and distribution.

Goal’s oversight and involvement in Goal.com Betting content

Goal.com and Better Collective work together on every article published on Goal.com Betting to deliver betting expertise and insights that provide value to readers.

We follow a robust process to maintain Goal.com’s industry-leading editorial standards:

Goal.com and Better Collective collaborate on all content concepts - Goal.com approval is required for Goal.com Betting content concepts. Better Collective’s expert writers research, write, and fact-check articles. The Goal.com editorial team oversees all content. Goal.com Betting content is shared with readers across the site* Goal.com and Better Collective monitor content accuracy on an ongoing basis. Better Collective editors produce content updates to keep content relevant.

*Goal.com shares and promotes Goal.com Betting content with its audience in several ways:

Home page links to the Goal.com Betting section

Sub-navigations provide quick access to the most popular Goal.com Betting content

Internal linking from relevant articles to Goal.com Betting content

Editor’s Picks carousel promotes Goal.com Betting content

Goal.com Betting team

Thaddaeus - Senior Content Manager & Writer

Thaddaeus is a passionate SEO content writer with a knack for breaking down complex terminologies and concepts for the average Joe to understand. His passions are soccer and UFC, but he also follows American football and basketball. When not writing, he spends time with his family and watches movies.

Lawrence Degraft Baidoo - Content Manager & Writer

Lawrence is in charge of content provision for the betting section of Goal Ghana. He writes and oversees the site’s offers, having gained writing and betting experience over the years. In the last three years, Lawrence has had stints with the Guardian, Sportsworldghana.com, and Myjoyonline.com. He has a fair idea of the Ghanaian betting market.

Peter Pele - Content Manager & Writer

Peter has been writing sports and betting content since 2015. A diehard Arsenal fan based in Abuja, Nigeria, Peter has turned his hobby of writing sports content into a career. When not watching football, he can be found reading sports content or designing WordPress websites.

Goal.com Betting Advertising Disclosure

Goal.com Betting visibly displays an advertising disclosure in the header of every page:

‘+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Advertising Disclosure

Taking up one of the offers presented on this page may result in a payment to Goal.com and Better Collective. This payment may impact how and where the gambling operators appear on the page and the order in which they appear but it does not influence our evaluations.

Key here is that any payments received do not influence our evaluations.

The reviews and ratings of bookmakers, online casinos, and offers reflect our journalists’ reporting of fact-based truths and their expert opinions, backed by years of covering the betting and iGaming landscape.

Goal.com Betting - Provided in partnership with Better Collective

Goal.com launched the Goal.com Betting partnership with Better Collective in March 2023, to provide readers with the best insight, analysis, and information on betting and gambling.

The partnership allows Better Collective to reach and empower millions of bettors across the world through best-in-class content in a transparent and responsible manner.

Who are Better Collective?

Better Collective is a digital sports media group operating a strong portfolio of national and global sports media brands, including the Action Network and Vegas Insider in the USA, Bolavip in Brazil, Redgol in Chile, and global esports titans HLTV and Futbin.

Better Collective has an award-winning history in sports betting and iGaming affiliate marketing, having been crowned Affiliate of the Year by EGR in 2024 and Best Sports Betting Affiliate by IGB in 2024, among other accolades.