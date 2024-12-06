Girona vs Real Madrid Predictions: Action expected at both ends

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash, set to take place this Saturday.

Girona vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Girona vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.72 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of Los Blancos winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of Los Blancos winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.61 on Betway , indicating a 60% chance of there being at least three goals.

, indicating a 60% chance of there being at least three goals. Both teams to score with odds of @1.65 on Betway, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Girona by a scoreline of 1-2

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Girona welcomes Real Madrid to the Estadio Montilivi, with both teams carrying significant momentum. The match promises to be a fascinating clash between a resurgent Girona side and a star-studded Real Madrid, aiming to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona.

Interestingly, amid the transfer buzz surrounding the match, Goal recently highlighted Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid.

Girona enters this match with impressive recent performances, sitting 8th in the La Liga table, with a balanced record of 6 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses across 15 games. Their home form has been particularly strong, boasting the 8th best home record with 4 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses.

The team has demonstrated significant attacking prowess, scoring 15 goals while conceding 10 at home, with 5 of their 7 home matches exceeding 2.5 total goals.

Real Madrid are in outstanding form, currently positioned second in the table, just four points adrift of Barcelona, with two games in hand. Their recent 2-0 victory against Getafe highlighted their resilience and attacking efficiency, with Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham combining to devastating effect.

The team has shown remarkable consistency, particularly at the Bernabéu, where they remain unbeaten in league matches since April 2023.

Probable Lineups for Girona vs. Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Girona in the "5-1-2-2"

Gazzaniga; Gutierrez, Krejci, Blind, Lopez, Martinez; Romeu; Martin, van de Beek; Gil; Miovski.

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "4-3-3"

Courtois; Garcia, Asencio, Rudiger, Vazquez; Bellingham, Ceballos, Valverde; Mbappe, Diaz, Rodrygo.

Real Madrid to close gap at top with a win

The statistical evidence strongly supports a Real Madrid victory in this challenging away fixture. Los Blancos have recently consistently proven their ability to secure crucial wins, even under challenging circumstances.

Real Madrid's current form provides a strong case for recording a win here. Sitting just four points behind league leaders Barcelona with two games in hand, they possess both the mathematical motivation and competitive hunger to secure a decisive victory.

Their recent 2-0 win against Getafe showcased their tactical discipline and clinical finishing, traits that will be crucial in navigating Girona's dynamic home environment.

The individual brilliance of players like Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham further tilts the probability towards a Real Madrid win. Bellingham's composure in converting the penalty against Getafe and Mbappé's lethal finishing demonstrate a potent attacking combination, that can decisively break down Girona's defensive structures.

Their recent performances suggest they are in peak form and ready to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities in the home team's lineup.

Girona vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @1.72 with Betway

Bring on the goals

Girona has seen 5 of their 7 home matches exceed 2.5 total goals, indicating a propensity for open, attacking football. While Real Madrid's away games have been more conservative, with only two matches surpassing 2.5 goals, Girona's offensive approach could dramatically change this dynamic.

The home team's recent performances suggest they are comfortable in high-scoring affairs. Their 4-1 win against Espanyol and the 2-2 draw at Villarreal demonstrate an ability to create and concede goals. Bryan Gil's recent form, scoring and assisting, adds another layer of attacking threat that could contribute to an over 2.5 scenario.

Real Madrid's attacking prowess, led by Mbappé and supported by Bellingham's creativity, further increases the likelihood of multiple goals. Their recent matches have shown an ability to score prolifically, even when facing defensive challenges.

The combination of Girona's attacking style and Real Madrid's offensive capabilities creates a strong case for a goal-rich match.

Girona vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.61 with Betway

Action expected at both ends

The match profile strongly indicates potential for goals from both sides. Girona has seen both teams score in 4 of their 7 home matches, while Real Madrid has experienced both teams scoring in 4 of 6 away games.

Girona's recent matches have been characterized by offensive unpredictability. Against Villarreal, they demonstrated remarkable comeback abilities, scoring late goals and showing mental resilience. Their home record of scoring 15 goals while being defensively vulnerable creates an ideal scenario for a both-teams-to-score outcome.

Real Madrid's attacking depth, with Mbappé, Bellingham, and supporting cast, ensures they can score in most matches. Their ability to create chances quickly and capitalize on defensive mistakes makes them a constant scoring threat.

Combined with Girona's open playing style, this bet appears a great way to end our Girona vs Real Madrid predictions.