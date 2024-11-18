Ghana vs Niger Predictions: Narrow Win for Black Stars

With Niger's slim AFCON 2025 hopes, this game might not be thrilling. However, Ghana is set to sweep Niger aside in an exciting match in Accra.

Ghana vs Niger Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ghana vs Niger

Ghana to Win @1.45 with Betway , representing a 68.97% chance of the Black Stars beating Niger

, representing a 68.97% chance of the Black Stars beating Niger Ghana to Score First @1.40 with Betway , representing a 71.43% chance of Ghana scoring first

, representing a 71.43% chance of Ghana scoring first Under 1.5 Goals @3.00 here with Betway, representing a 33.33% chance of only one goal being scored

We expect the Black Stars to finish a disappointing AFCON 2025 qualification campaign with a 1-0 home win over Niger.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Ghana and Niger prepare to face-off in their final Group F AFCON 2025 qualifier, with the visitors still holding an outside chance of qualifying for next year’s tournament.

The Black Stars of Ghana have just two points from their opening four group games, sitting five points adrift of second-placed Sudan.

A disappointing 2-0 defeat in Sudan in October left Ghana facing a shock exit at the qualifying stage and their 1-1 draw in Angola on Friday knocked them out of the qualification race. Their squad has been hit ahead of this international break by the withdrawal of several important players, including Inaki Williams, who committed to representing Ghana in 2022, Antoine Semenyo, Ibrahim Osman and Thomas Partey.

Niger found themselves at the bottom of Group F after their first four matches, and with good reason. With just one goal scored and five conceded, Niger's situation looked bleak.

However, an emphatic 4-0 home win over Sudan on Thursday reignited their qualification hopes. They know that a victory over Ghana, combined with a defeat for Sudan against Angola, would be enough to secure second place and qualify for AFCON 2025. Prior to the heavy win over Sudan, Niger had lost six of their previous seven competitive games.

Probable Lineups for Ghana vs Niger

The probable lineup for Ghana in 4-2-3-1:

Ati-Zigi; Mensah, Seidu, Aidoo, Opoku, Sulemana, Kudus, Ayew, Simpson, Fatawu, Paintsil

The probable lineup for Niger in 5-3-2:

Hainikoye; Garba, Boueye, Yakubu, Abdourahmane, Abraham, Moussa, Oumarou, Badamassi, Sosah, Soumana

Black Stars Set to Finish on a High Note

For most Black Stars fans, the AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign has been one to forget. Ghana have failed to qualify for AFCON eight times since 1962, with their most recent failure occurring in AFCON 2004 qualifying.

Missing out on AFCON 2004 pushed the Black Stars to regroup, leading to third and second-place finishes in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Ghana should leverage their probable AFCON 2025 qualification failure as motivation, beginning by concluding this year's disappointing run with a home victory over Niger.

This is the first time Ghana have hosted Niger, but the 73rd ranked nation should have enough in the tank to beat the 131st ranked nation based on the FIFA world rankings.

Ghana vs Niger Tip 1: Ghana to Win @1.45 with Betway

Backing the hosts to open the scoring

With Niger earning just a single point and one goal scored from their first four games of AFCON 2025 qualifying, it’s no surprise that we’re reluctant to back Menas from scoring first in this encounter.

The Black Stars have faced similar frustrations, sitting just one point ahead despite scoring only one goal in their first four qualifiers.

However, Niger have been the first to concede in five of their last seven competitive games. Ghana will be desperate to prove to their loyal fans there is cause for optimism after this doomed qualification campaign.

Ghana vs Niger Tip 2: Ghana to Score First @1.40 with Betway

Expect a Low-Scoring Match

In four of Ghana’s last five competitive games, their matches have finished with under 2.5 goals scored. It’s a similar story for the travelling Menas, who have seen five of their last seven games end with two goals scored or fewer.

In addition, it’s possible that both sides could still qualify for AFCON 2025, so neither side will want to make any glaring errors, resulting in a tentative game. The Black Stars are also without several of their overseas players, but they are still likely to have enough to claim a narrow victory over Ezzaki Badou’s men.

It’s also worth noting that only one goal has been scored in the last two home games involving Ghana. All signs indicate the Black Stars are struggling, but our main Ghana vs Niger predictions focus on the hosts wrapping up a frustrating qualifying campaign with a home victory.

Ghana vs Niger Tip 3: Under 1.5 Goals @3.00 with Betway