Getafe vs Barcelona Predictions: SuperCup Winners Might Slip Up Again

Our betting expert reveals his predictions for Getafe vs Barcelona ahead of the La Liga match on Saturday at 9 pm.

Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Getafe vs Barcelona

Barcelona should be expected to beat Getafe by a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In a fixture brimming with contrasting narratives and styles, Getafe will host Barcelona at the Stadium Coliseum this Saturday.

On the back of a morale-boosting victory over Real Madrid to reclaim the Spanish Super Cup, Hansi Flick’s side arrive with plenty of prestige, but also with numerous uncertainties.

The hosts won 2-1 at Las Palmas last weekend, and have collected six out of nine possible points at home since late November. A win is crucial for both teams half-way through the season. Despite being strong favourites, the Blaugrana’s recent form and head-to-head results suggest an upset could be on the cards.

Probable Lineups for Getafe vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Getafe in the "system of play."

Soria; Iglesias, Duarte, Alderete, Rico; Aleña, Milla, Arambarri, Coba; Uche, Mayoral.

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Barça Aim to End Coliseum Curse

While their triumph against Real Madrid—marked by an impressive 5-2 rout—highlights Barça’s talent up front, their recent league performances leave room for concern.

Flick’s men have collected only five points in their last seven La Liga fixtures, witnessing a concerning dip in domestic form that has seen them dropping in third place. Adding to the German manager’s challenges is the absence of the experienced defender Inigo Martinez, who's sidelined with injury.

Historically Barça have struggled to deliver results at the Coliseum. Barcelona's last four visits to Getafe's home have resulted in no wins and, strikingly, not a single goal scored. It's a pattern that might prove psychologically challenging, as they seek to break this cycle to stay relevant in the title race.

In this case, picking Both Teams To Score - Yes, which has happened in six of the last nine Barça’s games, seems like a good option as the first of our Getafe vs Barcelona predictions.

Super Cup Aftermath Could Hit Again

The risk of experiencing a Super Cup hangover and fixture congestion is real, especially given the two Copa del Rey matches played this month.

The Spanish Super Cup has been hosted in Saudi Arabia since 2020 and, historically, Barcelona have struggled in their initial matches upon returning from the Middle East. The Blaugrana have managed victories by more than a single-goal margin just three times in seven games.

Last season, Barcelona returned from Saudi Arabia and won their next two games. However, they conceded against third-division Unionistas de Salamanca and needed two late goals to secure a 4-2 victory over Real Betis away from home.

In 2022 they lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey before achieving a narrow 1-0 win against Alaves. Similarly, two years earlier, Barcelona narrowly defeated Granada 1-0 away from home, and in January 2023, they repeated this feat with another 1-0 victory, this time against Getafe at home.

Bordalás' Direct Approach to Hinder Flick's Squad

Since their promotion from the Segunda Division at the end of the 2016/17 season, Getafe have consistently punched above their weight in Spain's top tier. However, Pepe Bordalás’ side face a pressing challenge this season: their struggle to find the back of the net.

Tied with Valladolid, they are at the bottom of the scoring charts, averaging just 0.68 goals per game. Despite this frailty, their defensive resilience often saves the day.

Getafe has kept five clean sheets, all at home. However, recently, they’ve secured this feat only against teams fighting to avoid relegation (Espanyol, Valladolid and Alavés).

Under Bordalás, Getafe boast the title of the most direct team in Europe's top five leagues. Their matches are characterized by frequent fouls, both awarded and conceded, leading to games being heavily disrupted.

While our in-house model assigns Barcelona a 63.8% chance of victory, Getafe's sturdy approach might lead to a closely contested affair. Therefore, backing the hosts to continue their positive record against the Catalans is the riskier, but more valuable, of our Getafe vs Barcelona predictions.