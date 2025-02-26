Football Predictions: This Week Best Betting Tips l 28/02/25

This week’s soccer predictions offer in-depth analyses and forecasts for upcoming matches in the top leagues.

We’ve got our bets of the week predictions for this weekend. The picks involve Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Rennes.

Our betting selection

Match Selection Odds Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 1.67 Preston vs Burnley Burnley 2.05 QPR vs Sheffield United Sheffield United 2.38 Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Atletico Madrid 2.05 Montpellier vs Rennes Rennes 2.10

Odds supplied courtesy of Betway. All prices are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Prediction 1: Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Bayern Inch Closer to Title

Date: 28/02/2025

Kick-off time: 20:30

Our tip: Bayern Munich 1.67 with Betway

Bayern Munich are striding towards regaining the Bundesliga crown, with an eight-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen. They could stretch that advantage to 11 against Stuttgart - a side they have beaten more often than any other in the history of the club (94).

The Bavarian giants have won in 13 of their last 14 visits to Stuttgart, scoring 2+ goals in 12 of those 13 wins. With eight wins from their last nine league games, Bayern are clear favourites. Stuttgart, meanwhile, have won just two of their last seven games.

Prediction 2: Preston vs Burnley: Clarets Advance to Quarter-finals

Date: 01/03/2025

Kick-off time: 13:15

Our tip: Burnley 2.05 with Betway

This will be the third time these two sides meet this season, with the other two games ending 0-0. Burnley ought to have won the last meeting a couple of weeks ago and seem highly unlikely to replicate their performance in front of goal.

The Clarets are 23 games unbeaten in all competitions and have conceded just one goal in their last 14 outings. They have won five of the last nine meetings with Preston, while they have won eight of their last 11 away games.

Prediction 3: QPR vs Sheffield United: Blades Strengthen Promotion Hopes

Date: 01/03/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Sheffield United 2.38 with Betway

The race for automatic promotion is intensifying, and with Burnley out of Championship action, Sheffield United can extend the gap to third place. The Blades have lost just once in their last 11 Championship away games, and that was against fellow promotion rivals Sunderland.

Sheffield United have won on four of their last seven visits to Loftus Road. QPR have lost four of their last six and haven’t defeated a side ranked fifth or higher all season.

Prediction 4: Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Atletico Stake Their Title Claim

Date: 01/03/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Atletico Madrid 2.05 with Betway

Atletico Madrid are in superb form, with just one defeat in 24 matches. Diego Simeone’s side are the only team in La Liga yet to lose a home league game this season, winning nine of their 13 this term.

Athletic are winless in three on the road and have a Europa League tie away to Roma after this clash. Atletico have only beaten Espanyol more times than Athletic, winning 13 of the last 17 head-to-heads between the two sides.

Prediction 5: Montpellier vs Rennes: Parisians to Stretch Title Advantage

Date: 02/03/2025

Kick-off time: 17:15

Our tip: Rennes 2.10 with Betway

Things are looking bleak for Montpellier, as they are seven points adrift of safety ahead of the weekend. They have lost their last four in a row in Ligue 1, conceding 2+ goals in each, and only three Ligue 1 teams have collected fewer home points this term.

They host a Rennes side who have found form and won three of their last four games, while keeping a clean sheet in all three. The Red and Blacks have won eight of the last 11 head-to-heads. They have also won five of the last nine meetings with Jean-Louis Gasset-managed sides.

Conclusion

These five outcomes all represent good betting value this weekend, and there’s a justifiable argument to back all five outcomes.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Sheffield United and Rennes all have historical holds over their respective opponents.

Burnley, meanwhile, are generously priced against an opponent they should have beaten two weeks ago. As always, please remember to bet responsibly on this week’s predictions.