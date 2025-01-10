FC Sévilla vs Valencia Predictions: Valencia's Road Woes to Continue

Our betting expert presents his FC Sevilla vs Valencia predictions for their La Liga match, set to take place this Saturday at 21:00.

FC Sévilla vs Valencia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FC Sévilla vs Valencia

Sevilla to win at odds of 2.00 on Betway , equating to a 51% chance of the host club winning.

, equating to a 51% chance of the host club winning. Dodi Lukebakio to score at odds of 2.88 on Betway , indicating a 35% chance of the Belgian forward scoring.

, indicating a 35% chance of the Belgian forward scoring. Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.05 on Betway, representing a 57% chance for no more than one club to find the back of the net.

FC Sévilla should be expected to win against Valencia by a scoreline of 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A crucial battle in the bottom half of the table awaits at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán as Sevilla FC host Valencia CF in what promises to be a tense affair this Saturday evening. With both teams desperately seeking points to climb away from the danger zone, this matchday 19 clash could prove pivotal as we move into the second half of the season.

Sevilla FC's recent performances have shown glimpses of recovery under Francisco Javier García Pimienta's stewardship. Their home form has been particularly encouraging, with five victories from their last seven La Liga matches at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Although their 14th-place position might be worrying for a club of their stature, their attacking prowess has remained evident with 20 goals scored this season. The recent 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid, while disappointing, demonstrated their ability to compete with the league's elite.

Valencia are desperate for a new manager bounce with Carlos Corberán leaving the English Championship to attempt saving Los Che from relegation. Things are gloomy for the six-time Spanish champions, who are only one place off the bottom of the table. There seemed to be an immediate response on Friday, as they led 1-0 heading into the final five minutes with a man advantage, only for Los Blancos to score twice and take all three points.

Probable Lineups for FC Sévilla vs Valencia

The probable lineup for FC Sévilla in the "4-1-4-1"

Fernandez; Salas, Bade, Gudelj, Carmona; Agoume; Muzambo, Juanlu, Saul, Lukebakio; Isaac.

The probable lineup for Valencia in the "4-2-3-1"

Dimitrievski; Vazquez, Mosquera, Tarrega, Foulquier; Guerra, Barrenechea; Rioja, Almeida, Lopez; Duro.

Valencia's Road Woes to Continue

Sevilla's home advantage could prove decisive against a Valencia side that have failed to secure a single away victory this season. Los Nervionenses have demonstrated remarkable consistency at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, winning five of their last seven league games and losing just once during this period.

Valencia's road woes present a strong case for a Sevilla victory, with Los Che failing to win any of their nine La Liga away fixtures this season, suffering six defeats in the process. Their recent managerial change, with Carlos Corberan still seeking his first league win, suggests a team in transition that might struggle to overcome their travel difficulties.

The visitors' extensive injury list further strengthens the case for a home victory. The absences of key players like Jose Gaya, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Mouctar Diakhaby significantly weaken Valencia's spine. This could leave them vulnerable against a Sevilla side that have shown they can be clinical at home.

FC Sévilla vs Valencia Bet 1: FC Sévilla Victory with odds of 2.00 on Betway

Belgian Striker Aims for Personal Season High

Lukebakio's recent form makes him an attractive selection in the “player to score” market, having found the net in three of his last four La Liga appearances. His goal against Real Madrid in their recent 4-2 defeat showcased his ability to perform against elite opposition, a trait that bodes well against a struggling Valencia defence.

The Belgian forward's impressive tally of eight goals from 18 appearances this season demonstrates his consistency and importance to Sevilla's attacking play. His integration into the team has been seamless, with 17 starts highlighting his status as a key figure in García Pimienta's tactical setup.

Lukebakio is a player hitting his peak, with his current form putting him on course to beat his previous best season total of 11 goals from his Hertha Berlin days. Our FC Sevilla vs Valencia predictions suggest his direct running and clinical finishing could prove decisive against a depleted Valencia defence missing several key players.

FC Sévilla vs Valencia Bet 2: Dodi Lukebakio Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.88 on Betway

Low Net Return Expected

Valencia's attacking struggles on the road provide strong support for this betting angle, having failed to score in five of their nine away matches this season. Their total of just four goals on their travels highlights a chronic lack of firepower away from the Mestalla.

Sevilla's defensive record at home has been particularly impressive, with four clean sheets in their last five home victories. This solidarity at the back, combined with Valencia's attacking struggles and the absence of several key players, suggests the visitors might struggle to find the net.

The recent goalless draw between these sides supports the third of our FC Sevilla vs Valencia predictions, suggesting a pattern of cautious, defensively-oriented encounters. With Valencia missing several first-team regulars and Sevilla's growing defensive stability at home, another low-scoring affair seems likely.