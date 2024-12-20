Everton vs Chelsea Predictions: Away Day Specialists to Strike Again

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League clash, set to take place this Sunday.

Everton vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Everton vs Chelsea

Chelsea Victory with odds of 1.65 on Betway , equating to a 63% chance of the London club winning.

, equating to a 63% chance of the London club winning. Cole Palmer to score with odds of 2.25 on Betway , indicating a 45% chance of the Chelsea forward scoring.

, indicating a 45% chance of the Chelsea forward scoring. Both teams to score - No with odds of 2.10 on Betway, representing a 48% chance for no more than one of the clubs to find the back of the net.

Chelsea should be expected to win against Everton by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Chelsea's remarkable transformation to genuine Premier League title contenders faces another stern test at Goodison Park this Sunday. Enzo Maresca's side head to Merseyside in blistering form, having won five consecutive league matches. They have an opportunity to temporarily climb to the top of the table.

Reports from Goal suggest Chelsea are likely to address Mykhailo Mudryk's doping suspension in the January transfer window. However, their attacking prowess remains unaffected, thanks to the rise of other key players.

The Blues have been sensational this season, particularly away from home, where they have established themselves as the division's most potent attacking force. Their tally of 23 goals on the road - seven more than their closest rival - has underpinned an impressive record of six wins from eight away fixtures.

Sean Dyche's Everton are a challenge, particularly at Goodison Park where they have built a reputation for defensive resilience. The Toffees have conceded just eight goals in seven home matches.

Currently sitting 16th with 15 points from 15 games, Everton's attacking output remains a significant concern. Only bottom-placed Southampton have scored fewer than their 14 league goals.

Probable Lineups for Everton vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for Everton in the "4-3-3"

Pickford; Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young; Gueye, Doucoure, Mangala; McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "4-2-3-1"

Sanchez; Veiga, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sancho, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.

Away Day Specialists to Strike Again

Chelsea's away form this season has been nothing short of remarkable, with six wins from eight matches showcasing their comfort on the road. This impressive record shows no signs of slowing down, with their league-best away goals highlighting their comfort on the road and providing the strongest possible start to our Everton vs Chelsea predictions.

The contrast in attacking output between these sides is striking. Chelsea's 37 goals compared to Everton's 14 tells much of the story, but it's the underlying metrics that truly emphasize the gap in quality. The Blues' ability to create high-quality chances, particularly away from home, suggests they have more than enough firepower for an Everton side that can struggle to keep pace in more open encounters.

While Everton's recent defensive record is impressive, their home defensive statistics actually show some concerning trends. These vulnerabilities could be exposed against a Chelsea side in full flow, especially given the Blues' tactical flexibility and ability to attack from various angles.

Everton vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea Victory with odds of 1.65 on Betway

Palmer A Threat to Everton's Defense

Palmer's evolution since joining Chelsea has been truly phenomenal. With 11 goals and six assists already, he is just behind Mohamed Salah in total goal contributions. This follows an impressive debut campaign which saw him register a staggering 22 goals and 11 assists.

His perfect penalty record - converting all 12 attempts to date - provides a reliable route to goal, but it's his open play threat that makes this bet particularly appealing. Given the freedom to roam from his usual right-wing position, Palmer has consistently found himself in dangerous positions. Everton's relative weakness on their right side perfectly matches his preferred areas of attack.

The 22-year-old's previous success against Everton, including a hat-trick in last season's 6-0 victory, demonstrates his ability to exploit the spaces in their defensive structure. His position at the top of Chelsea's expected goal involvement charts reflects his importance in the team and his consistent ability to get into scoring positions.

Everton vs Chelsea Bet 2: Cole Palmer Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.25 on Betway

Goals Set to Dwindle

"Both teams to score - No" has landed in eight of Everton's last nine league games. This now represents a league-leading trend, with 10 of their 15 matches this season seeing at least one team fail to score.

Historical trends strongly support this bet, with “Both teams to score - No” occurring in 13 of the last 16 league meetings between these sides. This includes both encounters last season, suggesting a regular pattern in the fixture regardless of venue or form.

Everton's attacking limitations, having scored just 14 goals all season, combined with Chelsea's growing defensive solidity, make this bet particularly appealing in our Everton vs Chelsea predictions piece. Both managers’ tactical approaches - Dyche's focus on defensive organization and Chelsea's ability to control their games, points toward a match where goals may be hard to come by for at least one side.