Europa League Predictions matchday six

Read our football expert’s top five Europa League predictions for round six. As the competition intensifies, some teams are desperate for points.

Our predictions for Europa League matchday six

Matches Prediction Odds % of winning Ludogorets vs Alkmaar Alkmaar 2.30 47% Olympiacos vs Twente Olympiacos 1.80 55% Union SG vs Nice Union SG 2.15 48% Rangers vs Tottenham Rangers 3.20 27% Real Sociedad vs Dynamo Kiev Real Sociedad 1.25 80%

Ludogorets vs Alkmaar: Dutch Side in Strong Form

Date: 12/12/2024

Kick-off: 18:45

Alkmaar to win on the road @2.30 with Betway, correct as of 09/12/24

Ludogorets’ disappointing campaign briefly improved in round five when they picked up a point away against Lazio. However, it has been a tough run for the Bulgarians overall. They have just two points from a possible 15.

Alkmaar have performed better, accumulating seven points, with victories over the Turkish sides in the last two rounds. The Dutch outfit beat Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce before drawing 1-1 with Galatasaray, both of which are strong results.

A win could bring them close to securing an automatic spot, making this a must-win game for Alkmaar.

Olympiacos vs Twente: Greeks to feast in style

Date: 12/12/2024

Kick-off: 18:45

The European champions can win at home @1.80 with Betway, correct as of 09/12/24

Having dropped points at home against Rangers, Olympiacos hope to replicate their 3-0 hammering against Braga when Twente come to town this week.

There is good reason to be optimistic, as the Greek side have remained unbeaten at home in all competitions this campaign. Forward Ayoub El Kaabi will be the one to watch, as he has scored four goals and provided two assists from his last five.

Twente have yet to win in the Europa League. Although they have picked up three decent draws, defeats at home to Lazio and Union SG were far from convincing. We are leaning towards backing the Greek giants to return to winning ways.

Union SG vs Nice: Belgians to banish the French

Date: 12/12/2024

Kick-off: 18:45

Union SG can secure a narrow win @2.15 with Betway, correct as of 09/12/24

Given their positions near the wrong end of the table, both sides will be desperate for the three points, but the hosts are likely to come out on top.

Union SG head into this match-up unbeaten in their last nine, which includes a solid 1-1 draw against Roma earlier in the competition.

Nice have only picked up two points so far. Although they beat Le Havre in Ligue 1 at the weekend, they had previously lost against Lyon and Rangers 4-1. Their form has been disappointing, and Union SG will head into this one confident on home soil.

Rangers vs Tottenham: Scottish side to spring a surprise

Date: 12/12/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Rangers to continue their form @3.20 with Betway, correct as of 09/12/24

Spurs endured another setback over the weekend, losing 4-2 to Chelsea despite initially taking the lead. With a midweek defeat to Bournemouth, Tottenham are now winless in four, and fans are not happy with the club’s current form and situation.

This gives an edge to Rangers, with Ibrox set to be buzzing on Thursday evening. Coming off four straight matches and having scored 14 goals, they are already ahead of their opponents and will be confident in adding to their visitors’ woes.

Real Sociedad vs Dynamo Kiev: Routine victory for the hosts

Date: 12/12/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Spaniards to coast to victory @1.25 with Betway, correct as of 09/12/24

Real Sociedad have been impressive in recent weeks and head into this fixture having won their last three matches. A convincing 2-0 win at home to Ajax has moved them just three points shy of the top eight. They will be tough to beat in front of their home crowd, especially after defeating Barcelona to nil.

Dynamo Kiev are likely waiting for this campaign to end. With five losses from five matches, scoring just once and conceding 12, it’s been a dreadful campaign. Their chances of earning anything from this game are slim, and the hosts appear to be this week’s banker.

Conclusion

Our Europa League predictions indicate Alkmaar have the potential to beat Ludogorets in Bulgaria before Olympiacos return to winning ways against Twente in Piraeus. Union SG can take advantage of Nice, who have been conceding plenty of goals lately. Rangers hope to surprise Spurs at home, and Real Sociedad should comfortably overcome Dynamo Kiev. Remember to gamble responsibly when placing your Europa League bets.