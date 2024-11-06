The Europa League is making a comeback as the redesigned group stage starts to take shape.

Our predictions for League matchday 4

Matches Prediction Odds % of winning Olympiacos vs Rangers Olympiacos 1.91 55% Man United vs PAOK Man United 1.27 75% Ajax vs M. Tel Aviv Ajax 1.40 71% Lazio vs Porto Lazio 2.54 44% RFS vs Anderlecht Anderlecht 1.80 54%

Our football betting expert provides their best Europa League predictions from matchday four, with a mix of home and away teams favoured to pick up three points.

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Olympiacos vs Rangers Predictions: Greek giants to leapfrog opponents

Date: 07/11/2024

Kick-off : 18:45

“Olympiacos to win in front of their own fans @1.91 correct as of 06/11/24”

After losing to Lyon in round one, Olympiacos have bounced back with two fantastic victories, boosting their prospects of reaching the knockout stages. Their clean-sheet victories over Braga and Malmo have been particularly impressive, and they are optimistic about securing a third consecutive win on home turf.

Rangers won their away match against Malmo, but their 4-1 defeat to Lyon stands out. If they deliver a similar performance, Olympiacos will take full advantage in front of their own fans.

Man United vs PAOK Predictions: Hosts to bounce back

Date: 07/11/2024

Kick-off : 21:00

“Red Devils to return to winning ways @1.27 correct as of 06/11/24”

Man United are still waiting for their first Europa League win after three consecutive draws, but there’s reason to believe this could be the game where they turn things around.

Earning draws against Fenerbahce and Porto on their travels are solid achievements, whereas PAOK have faced challenges in the competition. After a 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray and a home loss to a ten-man FCSB, the upcoming visit to Old Trafford promises to be even more challenging.

Recent wins against Leicester and Brentford at home have demonstrated that Man United are capable of securing their first win on Thursday evening.

Ajax vs M. Tel Aviv Predictions: Routine victory on the cards

Date: 07/11/2024

Kick-off : 21:00

“Dutch league leaders to defeat opponents @1.40 correct as of 06/11/24”

Ajax have won seven points from a possible nine, and more impressively, have only conceded one goal across those three matches. A 4-0 win at home against Besiktas was arguably the stand out result.

The same can’t be said for M. Tel Aviv, who have lost all three matches, conceding at least two in all of them so far. The difference in quality between the two teams is striking, and Ajax are set on finishing the week as table leaders, making the Dutch team the safe bet in round four.

Lazio vs Porto Predictions: Italians to make it four wins from four

Date: 07/11/2024

Kick-off : 21:00

“Italians to get the job done @2.54 correct as of 06/11/24”

Lazio are among the three clubs with a perfect three-for-three record, and while this streak will be challenged when Porto visits, the Italians are showing great strength.

They head into this fixture on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions, having recently netted five goals against Como. Forward Taty Castellanos scored a brace and he could be the key once more.

Porto are in good form. However, they conceded three goals against Man United at home and also lost to Bodo Glimt, allowing three goals in that game as well. If they don't strengthen their defence, it might cost them again.

RFS vs Anderlecht Predictions: Belgians to take advantage of neutral venue

Date: 07/11/2024

Kick-off : game hour

“Visitors to carry on winning @1.80 correct as of 06/11/24”

Anderlecht have been the surprise package so far, winning all three matches. Their most impressive win came against Real Sociedad in Spain, where they overturned a one-goal deficit to triumph 2-1.

By netting two goals in each of their three matches, the Belgian club have posed an unexpected threat in the attacking third. However, the same can’t be said for their opponents. RFS have earned just one point while losing their other two games, and they are at a disadvantage by playing at a neutral venue.

This gives the in-form Anderlecht the edge and a real chance to win four games in a row.

Conclusion

Olympiacos are expected to secure a close win against Scottish club Rangers, while Man United are poised to claim their first Europa League match against PAOK at home. Ajax appear to be the sure bet of the round as they host M. Tel Aviv, and Lazio are likely to narrowly defeat Porto. Anderlecht are expected to continue their winning streak against RFS on the road.

Make sure to gamble responsibly when betting on the Europa League.