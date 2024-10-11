Croatia vs Scotland Predictions: No joy for Clarke’s men

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Croatia vs Scotland ahead of their Nations League game on Saturday at 6 pm.

+

Croatia vs Scotland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Croatia vs Scotland

Croatia Victory with odds of @1.61 on Betway , equating to a 62% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 62% chance of the hosts winning. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.85 on Betway , indicating a 54% chance of a low-scoring game.

, indicating a 54% chance of a low-scoring game. Croatia or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals with odds of @1.61 on Betway, representing a 62% chance for the hosts not to lose the game and no more than three goals to be scored.

Croatia should be expected to beat Scotland with a 1-0 scoreline.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the UEFA Nations League continues to showcase Europe's finest footballing talents, Croatia host Scotland at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb this Saturday.

Both sides have experienced a turbulent run of form, yet their paths have been markedly different.

Croatia, currently second in Nations League A, Group 1, have obtained three points from their two encounters.

Zlatko Dalić's men have set their sights on replicating, if not surpassing, their runner-up finish in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Scotland’s Nations League journey has been fraught with disappointment, with late goals conceded against both Poland and Portugal, snatching vitality from their campaign.

Probable Lineups for Croatia vs Scotland

The probable lineup for Croatia in the "system of play."

Livakovic, Jakic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Kovacic, Sucic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec.

The probable lineup for Scotland in the "system of play."

Gordon, Ralston, Hanley, Porteous, Robertson, Christie, McTominay, Gilmour, Gauld, McLean, Adams.

Capitalising on home advantage

Croatia emerged from Euro 2024 with more questions than answers, crashing out in the group stage—a humbling fate for a team of their calibre.

Concerns surrounding an ageing squad, particularly in the forward lines, have caught the nation's attention. The reliance on veterans such as Luka Modrić, whose craftsmanship in midfield is undeniable, has highlighted the need to inject fresh dynamism into the attack.

The onus is on Dalić to balance experience with youth as they look beyond the Nations League towards the 2026 World Cup.

Prior to Saturday's showdown, Croatia's recent form reflects a team caught in transition. Although their triumph over Poland at home helped end a four-match winless streak, the Croatians know they must sustain momentum against Scotland to maintain their Nations League aspirations.

Given Croatia’s recent home form, only one defeat (against Turkey) in their previous seven games, and their overall superiority over Scotland, betting on a home victory seems like a reasonable expectation.

Croatia vs Scotland Bet 1: Croatia Victory @ 1.61 with Betway

Pressure mounts on Clarke

Securing a solitary point from 14 encounters is a reality that haunts the Tartan Army, a side that once brimmed with promise after triumphant outings, including a memorable win against Spain during Euro 2024 qualifiers.

However, dreams of making a significant impact in Germany were swiftly dashed as Scotland exited the tournament at the group stage.

Manager Steve Clarke finds himself at a critical juncture.

While the Scottish FA shows no immediate signs of unrest regarding his tenure, there is mounting pressure to reverse Scotland's fortunes. A crucial element missing from the Scots' repertoire is the attacking impetus capable of turning matches.

Reliant heavily on Scott McTominay’s midfield prowess, Scotland’s frontline has faltered, highlighting the absence of game-changers in the offensive third.

Amidst the gloom, however, there shines a beacon of hope—rising star Ben Doak. The young winger, currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool, embodies potential, with his speed and agility symbolising Scotland's future ambitions.

Croatia vs Scotland Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.85 with Betway

Hosts can keep Scots at bay

Scotland’s history with Croatia is a tale of mixed fortunes. While the Scots have previously held their ground against the Balkan team, the momentum appears to have shifted following Croatia’s 3-1 triumph in their last meeting during Euro 2020.

This match presents Scotland with another opportunity to rewrite the narrative, particularly in the daunting setting of Maksimir—a venue where they remain unbeaten across previous visits.

Scotland's away form has yielded little optimism. Since their September 2023 victory against Cyprus, they have struggled to replicate that winning sensation on foreign soil.

Amidst injury woes that have plagued their squad, including numerous absent regulars, opportunities arise for fringe players to leave their imprint on this fixture.

Despite both teams’ past knack for goal-fests, their recent seasons have seen scoring opportunities dwindle.

Combining this with Croatia’s recent clean sheets and Scotland’s well-documented struggles in attack suggests a cautious approach.