Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Predictions: Barcelona to win on the road

Our betting expert brings you their three best bets for Celta Vigo vs Barcelona ahead of their encounter in La Liga at 9 pm on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

Barcelona to win with odds of @1.70 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of Hansi Flick’s side picking up three points.

, equating to a 58% chance of Hansi Flick’s side picking up three points. Robert Lewandowski to score with odds of @1.83 on Betway , indicating a 53% chance of the Polish striker adding to his La Liga goals tally.

, indicating a 53% chance of the Polish striker adding to his La Liga goals tally. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.77 on Betway, representing a 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and the match to see at least three goals.

Barcelona will beat Celta Vigo 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona head to the Estadio de Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo in their first game back following the international break.

Last season was a chaotic one for Celta Vigo. Rafael Benitez was sacked in March after winning just five of his 28 league matches in charge.

Relegation was a real possibility at that stage, but Claudio Giraldez was able to come in and improve the team's fortunes. A run of six games unbeaten at the end of the season ensured they finished eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Celta Vigo are solidly positioned in mid-table after 13 matches of the current campaign. They have picked up 17 points, leaving them seven points clear of Espanyol and the drop zone.

Barcelona might have dreaded the prospect of Real Madrid bolstering their La Liga and Champions League-winning squad with the addition of Kylian Mbappe. However, Hansi Flick has moulded this talented Barcelona squad into a fearsome attacking unit.

Barcelona lead the way in the top tier of Spanish football. They have a six-point lead over Los Blancos, who currently occupy 2nd place, having played a game less than Flick’s side.

Probable Lineups for Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Celta Vigo in the "system of play."

Guaita; Mingueza, Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso, Ristic; Sotelo, Beltran, Bamba, Aspas; Iglesias

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Barcelona to Earn Three Points

The first of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona predictions is for Hansi Flick’s side to get back on the winning track.

The league leaders suffered a setback before the international break, as they were beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad at the Real Arena. Lamine Yemal was a huge miss for Barcelona, however, the young winger is likely to be well-rested after withdrawing from the Spain squad for the international matches.

Hansi Flick’s side have won 11 of their 13 league matches so far and are on course to win 96 points this season. They will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo have lost four of their last five games against Barcelona.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona Victory @1.70 with Betway

Lewandowski Proving Impossible to Stop

Robert Lewandowski is performing excellently this season, which is why we’re backing him to get on the scoresheet as part of our Celta Vigo vs Barcelona predictions.

The striker is La Liga’s top scorer having netted 14 goals, while Vinicius trails as his nearest rival with eight goals. Lewandowski is thriving in a Barcelona side that creates an abundance of chances. He has an xG of 14.05 this season, so the fast start is no fluke. In addition, Robert has scored 15 goals in his last 10 appearances at club level.

Lewandowski worked with Flick at Bayern Munich. In their last season together, the Polish attack scored 41 Bundesliga goals, beating the record set by Gerd Muller.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Bet 2: Robert Lewandowski Anytime Scorer @1.83 with Betway

Sparks Fly When These Teams Clash

The last of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona predictions is for both team teams to score in the match and over 2.5 goals

Celta Vigo have also scored plenty of goals in La Liga. Their average of 1.54 goals per game is the fourth-highest in the league. Moreover, their matches are averaging 3.23 goals overall.

Only Bayern Munich are averaging more goals per game in their domestic league than Barcelona this season. Hansi Flick’s side have scored an average of 3.08 goals per game.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals have won in six of their eight away games in La Liga. This bet has also won in eight of the last 10 head-to-heads between the sides.