Brazil vs Spain Olympics Predictions: A Clash Of Titans

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Brazil vs Spain ahead of the second women’s semi-final.

Brazil vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brazil vs Spain

Correct Score: 1-1 with odds of 6.50 on 1xBet

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - Yes, with odds of 2.94 on 1xBet

Brazil and Spain should be expected to draw 1-1 within 90 minutes.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament edges closer to its climax, the semi-final clash between Brazil and Spain promises to be a tantalising encounter.

Both teams have demonstrated their quality throughout the competition, and this match-up is set to be a defining moment in the quest for gold.

Brazil have made headlines with their impressive victory over the hosts, France, in the quarter-finals. Despite missing their iconic forward Marta due to suspension, the Selecao showed remarkable resilience and tactical acumen.

The match was a closely contested affair that appeared destined for extra time until Gabi Portilho’s late strike secured a 1-0 win. This victory marked a crucial turnaround for Brazil, who had faltered in the group stage with defeats against Japan and Spain.

Meanwhile, Spain faced a dramatic quarter-final against Colombia, coming from two goals down to level the match before eventually triumphing on penalties. This resilience highlights Spain's mental fortitude and their capacity to handle high-pressure situations.

Their performance in the group stage, including a 2-0 victory over the Canarinhas, showcased their ability to dominate games and control the tempo.

Probable Lineups for Brazil vs Spain

Brazil (4-3-3): Lorena; Souza, Yasmim, Ferreira, Tarciane; Vitória, Sampaio, Portilho; Adriana, Nunes and Jheniffer

Spain (4-2-1-2): Coll; Paredes, Aleixandri, Batlle, Carmona; Putellas, Guijarro, Bonmatí; Caldentey; Paralluelo, del Castillo.

Brilliance and flaws on both sides

The statistical landscape adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Brazil’s games have largely been low-scoring affairs, with three of their four tournament matches seeing fewer than three goals.

Similarly, three of Spain’s last five games have produced under 2.5 goals. This suggests both teams have a propensity for tightly contested matches.

Additionally, Brazil have only failed to score in one of their last seven fixtures, highlighting their attacking prowess. However, Spain have been solid defensively, with both teams scoring in only four of Spain's last seven outings.

Given the tight nature of both teams’ matches and their strong defensive records, a 1-1 draw seems plausible. Both teams have shown the ability to score and concede in their recent fixtures, and their previous encounters suggest a closely fought game.

Brazil vs Spain Bet 1: Correct Score: 1-1 @ 6.5 with 1xBet

Can Brazil shine without Marta?

Brazil’s strategy will likely focus on exploiting their dynamic attacking options, even in Marta’s absence.

With a strong midfield and quick wingers, Brazil will aim to stretch Spain’s defence and create spaces for their forwards. Gabi Portilho, who scored the decisive goal against France, will be a key player for Brazil, aiming to build on her recent form.

Spain’s approach will revolve around their ability to control the game through possession and press high up the pitch. Their midfield trio, potentially including Teresa Abelleira and the in-form Aitana Bonmati, will want to dominate the midfield battle and supply their attacking players with ample opportunities.

Spain’s defence, marshalled by the experienced Irene Paredes, will need to be vigilant against Brazil’s pace and creativity.

However, the statistical trend of low-scoring games for both teams supports this bet. Brazil’s matches have regularly produced fewer than three goals, and the combination of Spain’s strong defence and Brazil’s strategic approach suggests this trend is likely to continue.

Brazil vs Spain Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.86 with 1xBet

A very balanced head-to-head

Historically, the two sides have been closely matched. The last five meetings between Brazil and Spain have produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats apiece for each side.

Spain’s 2-0 victory over Brazil in the group stage was a notable achievement, but it was marred by the fact Brazil played the entire second half with ten players, following Marta’s red card.

Despite a potential low-scoring game, both teams have shown a strong attacking intent and have been involved in matches where both sides have found the back of the net.

Brazil’s attacking prowess and Spain’s ability to control and create chances make this a reasonable bet.

Brazil’s resilient performance against France and Spain’s dramatic comeback against Colombia set the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Whether it’s the vibrant flair of Brazil or the methodical approach of Spain that prevails, one thing is certain: this match will be a testament to the high quality of women’s football at this tournament’s stage.