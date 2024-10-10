Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany as they clash in the UEFA Nations League.

+

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany

Half Time/Full Time = Germany/Germany with odds of @1.77 on Betway , equating to a 57% chance of the visitors going in at half time ahead and going on to win the match.

, equating to a 57% chance of the visitors going in at half time ahead and going on to win the match. Over 3.5 goals with odds of @2.20 on Betway , indicating a 46% chance of at least four goals being scored.

, indicating a 46% chance of at least four goals being scored. Both teams to score - No with odds of @1.80 on Betway, representing a 56% chance for no more than one of the sides to find the back of the net.

Germany should be expected to win against Bosnia by a scoreline of 0-4

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Germany will have to make do without Kai Havertz for this clash with Bosnia. Due to a knee injury, the in-form Arsenal man joins Jamal Musiala on the sidelines.

Despite past struggles in the Nations League, the four-time World Cup and three-time Euro champions are still expected to win and enter the match as clear favourites.

Their recent form has been impressive, with an 11-game unbeaten run in regular time, including 7 wins and 24 goals scored.

Bosnia, on the other hand, find themselves in a period of decline. Once ranked 13th in the FIFA rankings in 2013, they have plummeted to 75th place, highlighting their struggles in recent years.

The Bosnians have lost 11 of their last 14 internationals, only recently breaking a seven-game losing streak with a goalless draw against Hungary.

Probable Lineups for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany

The probable lineup for Bosnia-Herzegovina in the "4-4-2"

Vasilj; Barišić, Katić, Šarić, Bičakčić; Gazibegovic, Bašić, Burnic, Dedić; Džeko, Demirović..

The probable lineup for Germany in the "4-2-3-1"

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Andrich, Groß; Wirtz, Pavlović, Leweling; Undav.

No Half Measures for Ruthless Germans

Germany's superior quality and form suggest they are likely to dominate from the outset. Their recent 5-0 victory against Hungary, who subsequently drew 0-0 with Bosnia, indicates the potential for an early lead.

Germany's ability to control possession and create chances should allow them to establish dominance in the first half. They opened the scoring in the 27th minute in the recent 5-0 thrashing of Hungary, while Bosnia were 2-1 down at half-time in the recent 5-2 mauling at the hands of the Netherlands.

The vast gap in FIFA rankings (Germany at 13th vs. Bosnia at 75th) reflects a significant difference in overall team quality. Germany's experienced squad, featuring players from top European clubs, should be able to maintain their advantage throughout the match, even if Bosnia show initial resistance.

Bosnia's recent struggles, which has seen them lose 11 of their last 14 internationals, are expected to continue.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany Bet 1: Half Time/Full Time = Germany/Germany @1.77 with Betway

Bosnia Fear Another Heavy Defeat in Bratwurst Case Scenario

Germany's offensive capabilities have been on full display recently, scoring 24 goals in their last 11 internationals. In this Nations League campaign alone, they've already netted 7 goals in two matches. With attacking talents like Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz, and the newly called-up Jonathan Burkardt, Germany has the firepower to score multiple goals.

Bosnia's defensive vulnerabilities have been evident, conceding heavily in recent matches, including a 5-2 loss to the Netherlands. Their unstable managerial situation and low confidence could lead to defensive lapses that Germany can exploit repeatedly.

While Bosnia might struggle defensively, they have an attacking edge with Dzeko and Demirovic. In a potentially open game where Bosnia might be forced to attack to keep up with Germany, opportunities for counter-attacks from both teams could arise, which could lead to a high-scoring game.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @2.20 with Betway

One Way Street on this German Autobahn

Germany's defence has been formidable, conceding only 7 goals in their last 11 internationals and keeping 5 clean sheets. The reunited partnership of Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger provides a strong barrier that Bosnia's attackers might struggle to breach.

Bosnia's recent goal-scoring record has been poor and they failed to score in their last match against Hungary. The fact that the 38-year-old Dzeko still makes the starting lineup is telling. Although his partner Demirovic is well-known to the Bundesliga contingent, he plays for Stuttgart.

The vast disparity in quality between the two sides indicates that this could be a one-sided affair. Germany has the potential to dominate possession and create numerous chances, while simultaneously stifling Bosnia's attack. Expect this match will primarily serve to improve Germany's goal difference.