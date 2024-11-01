Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Predictions: Dortmund's Home Dominance

Injuries are key for Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig ahead of Sunday's Bundesliga clash. Read on for our Dortmund vs Leipzig predictions.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

Draw no bet – Borussia Dortmund with odds of @1.65 on Betway , equating to a 62.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 62.1% implied probability. Over 1.5 first-half goals with odds of @2.10 on Betway , indicating a 47.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 47.6% implied probability. Serhou Guirassy to score in a Dortmund win with odds of @3.60 on Betway, representing a 28.6% implied probability.

Borussia Dortmund are predicted to beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on Saturday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Signal Iduna Park sees Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig match up in the Bundesliga’s late kick-off on Saturday.

Both teams are struggling with injury issues coming into this match. Dortmund are without Niklas Sule and Karim Adeyemi, while Marcel Sabitzer and Julian Ryerson are listed as doubts.

Dortmund have lost three matches in a row, all of which have been away from home. They have won all four of their home matches in the Bundesliga, however, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Leipzig are without David Raum, Xaver Schlager, and Xavi Simons, while Assan Ouédraogo is not yet ready to return to the XI. However, Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko, their star attacking pair, are both available.

The visitors knocked St. Pauli out of the DFB-Pokal in midweek to make it four wins from their last five matches. They are level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table coming into this round of fixtures.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Couto; Gittens, Can, Gross, Ryerson; Brandt, Sabitzer; Guirassy.

RB Leipzig probable XI:

Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Lukeba, Klostermann; Nusa, Haidara, Kampl, Baumgartner; Sesko, Openda.

Trusting the Hosts

Although RB Leipzig have won their last three matches against Dortmund, we don’t see them extending that streak here. Xavi Simons is a big loss, and Dortmund have won all five of their home matches this season.

It’s tempting to take Dortmund to win the match at 2.20. Leipzig are unbeaten in domestic competition this term, and there is little to choose between their underlying numbers.

The odds on this wager are short, but this feels like a good option considering Dortmund are at 1.40 to win or draw.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bet 1: Draw no bet – Borussia Dortmund @ 1.65 with Betway

Goals in the First 45

The last three meetings between these sides at Signal Iduna Park have produced over 1.5 first-half goals. Their contests in front of Dortmund’s fans have been high-scoring since Leipzig arrived in the Bundesliga.

Despite the seven-point gap in the table, there isn’t much to choose between these teams. Leipzig’s underlying metrics indicate their defence could struggle here, even with their league-leading defensive record thus far.

Our Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig predictions indicate there is significant value in taking this wager straight up at 2.10. We would even consider combining it with both teams to score in a bet builder to access a longer price.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bet 2: Over 1.5 first half goals @ 2.10 with Betway

Guirassy to Lead Dortmund to Another Win

Serhou Guirassy has scored in five matches since joining Borussia Dortmund. The Black and Yellows have won on all five occasions.

Since Guirassy was held scoreless in Dortmund’s 4-2 win over Heidenheim on his debut, Nuri Sahin’s side haven’t won a match unless Guirassy has scored. Among players who have started more than two Bundesliga fixtures, only two have amassed more expected goals per 90 minutes.

Dortmund’s chances are directly tied to Guirassy’s productivity. With seven goals to his name this season, we love the value in this market. Our Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig predictions indicate it’s a much better option than 2.20 to score anytime.