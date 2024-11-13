Nations League's Early Week Games Create Opportunity To Back Shock Results

Matches in the early days of the week, particularly in UEFA Nations League, have emerged as a ripe field for bettors looking for unexpected outcomes.

The importance of timing is clear when looking at the numerous surprises that occur during the early phases of international breaks.

This trend has proven tantalising for those brave enough to defy the odds and bet against conventional wisdom.

Nations League: Match Day 5 Odds Kazakhstan vs Austria: First Half Kazakhstan or Draw 2.10 Northern Ireland vs Belarus: Both Teams To Score - Yes 2.40 San Marino vs Gibraltar: San Marino Or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals 1.75 Switzerland vs Serbia: Draw Or Serbia 2.00

The curse of Thursday

Take England's astonishing home defeat against Greece, which happened on a seemingly uneventful Thursday night last month.

The Three Lions, under interim manager Lee Carsley, seemed unprepared against a Greek team that hadn't defeated a top-five ranked team in two decades.

What followed was a surprising 2-1 victory for Greece, a team that had been given odds as long as 12.14 to win. Carsley's post-match reflection — “the Thursday game came too soon” — underscores the chaotic whirl of club football fatigue colliding with national duties.

Regrettably for England, they are not alone in this strange fate.

Euro 2024 holders Spain were held to a draw against Serbia, who ranked 30 places below them, at the start of the current Nations League on Thursday, September 5th. Despite being heavy favourites with 1.61 odds to secure a victory, the match concluded at an unyielding 0-0, with a draw resulting in a payout of 3.38.

Exploring the Nations League archives reveals a pattern that is both intriguing and puzzling.

Who could forget when San Marino, languishing at the bottom of the FIFA rankings, celebrated their first victory in 20 years by edging out Liechtenstein? The contest played on the same day as Spain’s draw, paid out at surprising odds of 3.27 to those who bet on San Marino’s resilience.

The pattern of unexpected results continues throughout the competition.

The June 2022 round of Nations League fixtures unveiled a string of unforeseen outcomes, as France was undone by Denmark 2-1, Belgium suffered their first home defeat after 31 games by losing 4-1 to the Netherlands, and Hungary silenced England with a 1-0 win.

Montenegro's 2-0 triumph over Romania joined the list of unexpected results, offering bountiful rewards to those wise enough to recognise the signs of vulnerability amidst fatigued giants.

More heavyweights to pay the toll?

What is it about these early-week matches that leaves the big nations so frequently defeated?

The clues lie, perhaps, in the physical and mental strain of high-paced domestic schedules. Players barely have room to breathe between their club and national team duties.

The scheduling of the Nations League, frequently right after domestic competitions, has a notorious knack for catching favourites off-guard before they fully settle into a different rhythm.

September 2022 illustrated this beautifully with Turkey's 3-3 draw against Luxembourg and Spain's uncharacteristic defeat at home to Switzerland, amongst three other unexpected outcomes that same weekend.

Acknowledging this pattern can translate into strategic advantage for savvy bettors this week. Betting on the double chance, which pays out if an underdog either wins or draws, showcases exciting possibilities.

Take, for example, Kazakhstan's upcoming duel against Austria, offering punters a chance to double their stake if the host avoids defeat in the first half. Kazakhstan, with only three home losses, all by one goal margin, recently pulled off an upset against Denmark and secured a draw with Norway.

The fixtures list reads like a betting manifesto for those inspired by bold decisions.

Serbia's clash in Switzerland, Belarus’s venture to Northern Ireland, and San Marino's showdown with Gibraltar evoke the promise of surprising outcomes. Even Greece, revitalised by their recent results, presents an intriguing proposition, as the English once again grapple with injuries.

As history has shown, taking advantage of mistakes made by top football teams in the Nations League can transform an audacious bet into an establishing victory against the odds.