Chelsea and Fiorentina's Squad Strength Sets Stage for Conference Final

As the UEFA Conference League reaches its halfway mark, Chelsea and Fiorentina emerge as the leading contenders, poised for a potential showdown.

For bettors, the significant squad valuations and recent performances in both domestic and European competitions suggest a promising wager on either of these clubs.

Chelsea, the highest-ranked side in the competition, recently triumphed in the Champions League just four seasons ago, and possess a large squad under the guidance of Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina, two-time finalists in this tournament, find themselves with one of the more favourable draws this year.

Crucially, Chelsea and Fiorentina will not meet each other during the league phase.

This increases the likelihood that both clubs will finish with maximum points, strategically placing them on opposite sides of the expected tennis-style knockout draw, thereby setting the stage for a potential final showdown.

Additionally, the new format of European competitions, which excludes teams relegated from the Champions League and Europa League, offers a clearer path for these historic clubs.

Conference League Outright Winner Odds (each way: places 1-2) Chelsea 2.37 Fiorentina 5.00

A calculated dominance

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Conference League has consistently shown that higher-valued clubs often advance far in the competition.

Last season, both Fiorentina and Aston Villa, ranked fourth and first in club value respectively, advanced to the semi-finals. The previous year, West Ham United and Fiorentina, both with high valuations, reached the final in Prague. In the tournament's inaugural season, Roma and Feyenoord, ranked third and fifth, faced off in Tirana.

Chelsea's journey in the Conference League has been exemplary. With two commanding victories, they have already made their mark in the competition's early stages.

Maresca's leadership is instrumental, backed by top performances of players such as Mykhailo Mudryk and João Félix. Their flair is backed by a strong team, including Christopher Nkunku, and Maresca's rotation of players shows the depth of talent they have.

Despite significant alterations for Conference League fixtures—11 changes following each Premier League match—Chelsea's dominance remains unaffected.

The Blues' formidable total squad valuation of €954.20 million represents over 41% of the entire competition's value, anchoring them as favourites.

Aiming for Success on the Third Attempt

Fiorentina, comfortably sitting in second place, has mirrored Chelsea’s start with successive wins, utilising a flexible tactical approach under their new manager, Raffaele Palladino.

Additionally, their recent comeback victory against St. Gallen underscores their resilience and adaptive strategies.

Fiorentina have become seasoned in European contests, having played 36 consecutive Conference League games, securing 19 victories and suffering only six defeats.

Recent summer transfers have fortified their lineup for both Serie A and European challenges. Moise Kean is enjoying a prolific season, tallying eight goals across all competitions, which secured him a recall to Italy's national team. Palladino’s reliance on midfielders like Edoardo Bove, on loan from Roma, illustrates Fiorentina's tactical flexibility. His contribution, along with the presence of goalkeeper David De Gea, bolsters the team’s depth.

Fiorentina’s defence, highlighted by De Gea's four consecutive away clean sheets in Serie A, ranks third in Italy.

Money talks

While Fiorentina's squad valuation of €265.70 million is notably less than Chelsea's, it still ranks them as the second wealthiest club in the Conference League.

Current statistics give them a 21% chance of winning the trophy, compared to Chelsea’s leading 39%.

The combined chances of other top clubs—Heidenheim, Betis, Gent, and Vitória—amount to a mere 27%, reinforcing the strategic advantage of placing one's bet on either Chelsea or Fiorentina.

The Conference League has highlighted a trend: clubs with substantial financial and player resources often progress far in the competition.

The financial edge that Chelsea and Fiorentina harness primes them as logical choices for the title clash on 28 May 2025.