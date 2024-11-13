Belgium vs Italy Predictions: Italians to qualify in style

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Belgium vs Italy ahead of this Nations League clash, this Thursday at 8:45 pm.

Belgium vs Italy Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Belgium vs Italy

Italy Victory with odds of @3.00 on Betway , equating to a 33% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 33% chance of the visitors winning. Mateo Retegui to score with odds of @3.20 on Betway , indicating a 30% chance of the Italian forward scoring.

, indicating a 30% chance of the Italian forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.72 on Betway, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Italy should be expected to win against Belgium by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Belgium face Italy in round five of the Nations League, where the hosts must win if they are to potentially avoid relegation. A win, however, for the visitors will guarantee their spot in the quarter-finals. For those looking at Belgium vs Italy predictions, this clash promises to be a thrilling encounter with high stakes for both teams.

In the previous match, these two nations shared a 2-2 draw in Rome, although that doesn’t tell the whole story. Italy raced into a 2-0 lead, but after Lorenzo Pellegrini received a red card in the first half, Belgium mounted a courageous comeback.

Yet it’s Italy that have progressed in the group, whereas the Red Devils have struggled to find their footing. With just four points from four matches, they’ve struggled to compete in a tough group, and head into this fixture with just one win from their last five.

Probable Lineups for Belgium vs Italy

The probable lineup for Belgium in the "system of play."

Casteels; Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Tielemans, Doku, Trossard, Openda

The probable lineup for Italy in the "system of play."

Vicario; Bellanova, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Tonali, Fagioli, Frattesi, Cambiaso, Raspadori, Retegui

Red Devils to struggle

Our first Belgium vs Italy prediction starts with an away win. This is largely due to the undeniable fact that Belgium have performed poorly in the Nations League. It’s also worth pointing out that had Italy maintained a full squad on the pitch, they likely would have secured a comfortable victory in the reverse fixture.

As Italy have surged ahead in Group A, Belgium have lagged behind. With commanding victories over Israel and a triumph against France on their home turf, Italy are emerging as strong contenders for the trophy.

Belgium enter this match following two losses to France, bookending their draw with Italy. If the visitors manage to keep a full squad on the field, they are likely to emerge victorious.

Belgium vs Italy Bet 1: Italy Victory @ 3.00 with Betway

Retegui is a Key Player

Mateo Retegui can’t stop scoring for his new club Atlanta, scoring 11 goals in 11 Serie A matches. The forward has also scored two goals in two cup appearances, and will likely lead the line for Italy in Brussels.

Not only has he impressed his new club, but the 25-year-old has scored in his last two appearances for Italy, one against Israel and the other in the 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Quick to unleash his shots both inside and outside the box, Retegui is currently every manager's ideal player. With Belgium having difficulty maintaining clean sheets, facing one of the world's most in-form strikers is the last thing they need.

Belgium vs Italy Bet 2: Mateo Retegui Anytime Scorer @ 3.20 with Betway

Tough tussle in Brussels

Although we’re pretty keen on Italy to get the job done away from home, Belgium won’t go down without a fight. We witnessed this in Rome, even with Italy down to ten men, as they have managed to score in three out of their four matches, with their only blank coming against France in Lyon.

Italy might have netted 11 goals across their four matches, posing a significant challenge for Belgium's defence, but they've also allowed five goals during this run.

To make matters worse, centre-back Riccardo Calafiori is injured, leaving a hole at the back - and that is where Belgium will look to strike.

For those considering Belgium vs Italy predictions, this defensive gap could be a crucial factor in the outcome.