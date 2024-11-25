Bayern Munich vs PSG Predictions: Kane Stars In Home Win

PSG head to Bavaria to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday. Read below for our Bayern Munich vs PSG predictions.

+

Bayern Munich vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs PSG

Bayern to win and both teams to score with odds of @2.62 on Betway , equating to a 38.2% & 40% implied probability.

, equating to a 38.2% & 40% implied probability. Harry Kane to score two or more goals with odds of @4.20 on Betway , indicating a 25% and 23.8% implied probability.

, indicating a 25% and 23.8% implied probability. Bradley Barcola to score anytime with odds of @3.30 on Betway, representing a 30.3% & 26.3% implied probability.

Bayern Munich are predicted to beat PSG 4-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bayern Munich and PSG meet at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

With two wins and two defeats as they head into matchday five, Bayern are under a bit of pressure in the Champions League. Vincent Kompany’s side have suffered defeats to Aston Villa and Barcelona.

After securing a 3-0 victory against Augsburg on Friday night, marking their sixth consecutive win across all competitions, FC Hollywood are still the favourites for PSG's visit.

PSG’s Champions League campaign is teetering. They have failed to win their last three matches in the competition, leaving them with only four points on the board. Comfortably beating Toulouse at the weekend was a welcome boost, but they desperately need to carry that form into Tuesday’s match in Bavaria.

Already missing several key players, PSG might also have to do without Nuno Mendes for this match, as he was absent from the weekend's fixture.

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs PSG

Bayern Munich probable XI:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Min-Jae, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

High-Scoring Home Win

Rolling with six straight wins, we had to back Bayern to win in the first of our Bayern Munich vs PSG predictions. Pairing a home win with BTTS is the best value option, given the short price on FC Hollywood to win straight-up.

PSG have been tremendously disappointing in the Champions League. Their only win came against Girona on matchday one.

Les Parisiens have drawn a couple of road matches in Ligue 1, with both teams scoring in five of their six away fixtures.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet 1: Bayern to win and both teams to score @2.62 on Betway

In-Form Kane at the Double

Having netted four goals against Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one and securing another hat-trick in Friday's victory over Augsburg, Harry Kane has already tallied 20 goals this season.

Since September 14th, Kane has scored multiple goals in four matches for Bayern. This isn't merely a matter of him overpowering weaker teams. Kane is scoring against opponents of varying quality, and has often been the deciding factor between securing a win and losing points.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet 2: Harry Kane to score two or more goals @4.20 on Betway

Value on Barcola

Bayern keeping six consecutive clean sheets works in our favour with any PSG goal scorer markets. Bradley Barcola, for instance, has the shortest price of any PSG player to score, which was a standout pick for our Bayern Munich vs PSG predictions at 3.30.

Arsenal are the only team to stop PSG scoring so far this season. They have scored seven in their two matches on either side of the international break and should be able to create chances against a Bayern back line that can be sloppy at times.

Barcola has 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season. He hasn't found the net in the Champions League yet, but he has attempted three shots in each of his last two matches in the competition. Six goal involvements in his last four Ligue 1 matches show how big a role he plays in this PSG attack.