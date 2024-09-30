Barcelona vs Young Boys Predictions: Routine Win Expected For Barca

Barcelona host BSC Young Boys on Tuesday night in the Champions League. Read below for our Barcelona vs Young Boys predictions.

+

Barcelona vs Young Boys Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Young Boys

Barcelona to score over 3.5 goals with odds of @ 1.95 on Betway , equating to a 50% implied probability.

, equating to a 50% implied probability. Raphinha to score with odds of @ 1.37 on Betway , equating to a 57.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 57.1% implied probability. Barcelona to win and both teams to score with odds of @ 2.60 on Betway, equating to a 38.5% implied probability.

Barcelona are predicted to beat BSC Young Boys 4-1 on Tuesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona welcome Young Boys to Catalonia for a clash in the second round of Champions League group-stage fixtures.

A loss away to Monaco wasn’t the ideal way for Barcelona to start their campaign. Eric Garcia’s red card set them back early on. Xavi has plenty of availability issues coming into this match with Gavi, Dani Olmo, and others joining Garcia on the sidelines.

A 5-1 win over Villarreal and a 1-0 victory against Getafe indicated Barca had returned to form after their Champions League disappointment. They lost 4-2 to Osasuna at the weekend, however, which was a major setback.

Young Boys fell 3-0 at home to Aston Villa in their Champions League opener. Thoroughly outplayed from start to finish, the Swiss side have endured some patchy form to start this season.

Since their last Champions League outing, Patrick Rahmen’s side have defeated Winterthur and lost to Grasshopper.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Young Boys

Barcelona probable XI:

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Torre; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewnadowski.

Young Boys probable XI:

Balmoos; Athekame, Kamara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Niasse, Lauper; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula.

Goal Fest For Home Team

After defeat to Osasuna, Barcelona will be fiercely motivated in front of their own fans on Tuesday. Young Boys conceded 20 shots to Aston Villa and have conceded multiple goals on six occasions this season.

Barcelona will want to start strong here and maybe even get the game wrapped up in the first half. What we saw from Young Boys against Villa didn’t suggest they can put up a great deal of resistance.

Barca’s attack hasn’t been at its most potent of late, but it’s not long ago they hammered Girona 4-1 and smashed Villarreal 5-1.

Barcelona vs Young Boys Bet 1: Barcelona to score over 3.5 goals @ 1.37 with Betway

Raphinha Scores Again

The temptation is to always roll with Robert Lewandowski in matches like this. Lewandowski has failed to score in four of his last six matches for club and country, though, and his price is much shorter than we can get for Raphinha.

The Brazilian is firing off 3.7 shots per 90 minutes in La Liga. Used as a substitute at the weekend, he’s expected to start against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Notably, the former Leeds winger has delivered when Barcelona have been dominant, scoring a hat-trick in the 7-0 win over Real Valladolid and a brace in the 5-1 victory against Villarreal. This match could follow a similar pattern.

Barcelona vs Young Boys Bet 2: Raphinha to score @ 1.37 with Betway

Value Taking Visitors To Score

Barcelona have kept two clean sheets all season. With the hosts likely to be leading comfortably for much of the match, we are expecting a lack of concentration defensively, which should allow Young Boys to snatch a consolation goal in the second half.

Given Betway has Barcelona at 1.08 to win the match, adding a Young Boys goal getting us up to odds of 2.60 is appealing.

The away side scored in seven of their eight Champions League and Europa League matches last season. They also found the net four times in their playoff against Galatasary earlier this year.

Barcelona vs Young Boys Bet 3: Barcelona to win and both teams to score @ 2.60 with Betway