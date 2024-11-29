Barcelona vs Las Palmas Predictions: Hansi Flick’s Side to Win

We show you our best bets for Barcelona vs Las Palmas ahead of their La Liga encounter at 2 pm on Saturday courtesy of our football expert.

+

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Las Palmas

Las Palmas +3 handicap with odds of @1.80 on Betway , equating to a 57% chance of the away side avoiding a defeat by a margin of three goals or more.

, equating to a 57% chance of the away side avoiding a defeat by a margin of three goals or more. Barcelona to win and over 1.5 first half goals with odds of @ 1.92 on Betway , indicating a 52% chance of Hansi Flick’s team winning, and there being at least two goals before the break.

, indicating a 52% chance of Hansi Flick’s team winning, and there being at least two goals before the break. Both teams to score with odds of @1.77 on Betway, representing a 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Barcelona should beat Las Palmas 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona are aiming to get back to winning ways in La Liga when they face Las Palmas at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick was brought in to replace Xavi as the Barcelona boss and he has certainly made an immediate impact. The Blaugrana pulled away from their domestic rivals by starting at a record-breaking pace but they have opened the door for Real Madrid in recent weeks. Barca followed up a loss at Real Sociedad with a draw against Celta Vigo

Barcelona are four points clear of Los Blancos, who have played a game fewer than Flick’s side. The league leaders rely on their aggressive attack to lead them past Las Palmas this weekend.

Las Palmas battled against relegation last season and they seem set to fight it out near the bottom once again. Luis Carrion became the first managerial casualty of the La Liga season when Los Amarillos sacked him after he failed to win any of his first nine matches. Carrion spent just four months on the job.

Diego Martinez was the man chosen to replace Carrion and there has been an upturn in results. However, it would take something special for them to get a result at Camp Nou.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Las Palmas

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Olmo, Lewandowski

Cillessen; Rozada, Suarez, McKenna, Munoz; Essugo, Campana, Rodriguez; Ramirez, Fuster, Silva

Las Palmas to Show Resistance

The first of our Barcelona vs Las Palmas predictions is the visitors to avoid losing by three goals or more.

Las Palmas have done reasonably well since Martinez came in. They have won three of his five matches in charge and the relegation battlers are yet to lose by a margin of three goals under the new boss.

Barcelona possess the most formidable attack in La Liga and are averaging 3.6 goals per home game. Nevertheless, this bet has won in three of their five league outings at the Camp Nou. This bet has also won in the last three head-to-heads between these sides.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Bet 1: Las Palmas +3 Handicap @ 1.80 with Betway

Barcelona are Fast Starters

The visitors are capable of putting up a fight but Barcelona should still come away with all three points so we are backing the Blaugrana to win and over 1.5 goals in the first half.

There has been an average of 2.4 goals per first half in Barcelona’s home matches in La Liga this season. This bet has won in four of those five matches. In fact, Hansi Flick’s side’s matches have seen the most first-half goals overall.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Bet 2: Barcelona to Win & Over 1.5 First half Goals @ 1.92 with Betway

Defensive Concerns for Hansi Flick

Las Palmas have faced numerous challenges early this season, but they have demonstrated their ability to pose an attacking threat. The team have scored an average of 1.29 goals per league game, this number remains the same if we only include the data from their away matches.

We can also rely on Barcelona to score. They are the league’s top scoring team, having netted 42 goals in 14 games. You’d have to go as far back as April 2023 to find the last time they failed to score in a league game in front of their own fans.

Hansi Flick’s side have also displayed some defensive frailty in recent outings, dropping points in their last three league games. Therefore, we are backing both teams to score as part of our Barcelona vs Las Palmas predictions.