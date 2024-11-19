Back the Premier League's Recent Goal Glut to Continue

There was a record number of goals in the Premier League last season.

Although those numbers have dropped in the current campaign, we are still on course to see the second-highest goal tally in the league’s history.

The 2024/25 campaign has seen an average of 2.85 goals per game thus far. The five highest-scoring Premier League seasons have all taken place in the last seven years. With high-scoring games expected to continue, we’ve singled out the fixtures that promise goals on Matchday 12.

Premier League Market Odds Leicester vs Chelsea - Over 2.5 Goals 1.50 Everton vs Brentford - Over 2.5 Goals 1.80 Fulham vs Wolves - Over 2.5 Goals 1.66

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Ones to Watch

Leicester vs Chelsea

After securing promotion from the Championship last season, Leicester’s focus is on staying in the Premier League. Enzo Maresca, the current Chelsea boss, played an important role in their success and they hope to make Saturday a difficult day for their former manager. The Foxes have failed to score in just one of their 11 Premier League games so far.

Chelsea have a stellar record against Leicester, but they have conceded in the last four head-to-heads. There has been an average of 3.75 goals per game over that period. The Blues have scored in all five of their away matches in the Premier League under Maresca, with those outings averaging 3.4 goals. Both teams have scored in Chelsea’s last six league games.

Everton vs Brentford

With tough matches ahead, Everton must secure all three points in this clash with Brentford to boost their chances. They face Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United before Christmas. The Toffees are far from safe, with only three points keeping them above the relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s side have conceded in four of their five league matches at Goodison Park. They face another shaky defence here, so goals are expected.

Brentford’s matches have been the most goal-friendly in the Premier League, with four on average. That’s significantly more than the overall league average of 2.87 goals per game. Their last four away league games have seen three or more goals.

Fulham vs Wolves

Fulham are flying high in 7th place. However, clean sheets have been scarce for Marco Silva’s side, who have conceded in all five of their Premier League matches under his management. Our bet has been successful in four of those matches. The Cottagers beat Wolves 3-2 in this fixture last season.

Wolves climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a win over Southampton before the international break, though there are still major concerns ahead of their trip to Fulham. Gary O’Neil’s side have picked up just one win after a horrendous start to the season.

Their matches have seen the second-highest number of goals in the top tier of English football, with an average of 3.91 per game. This is largely due to their poor defensive record, with no team having conceded more goals than Wolves this season. Over 2.5 goals has landed in their last three games on the road.