Auxerre vs PSG Predictions: Visitors to leave with three points

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for the upcoming Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 clash, set for this Friday at 9 pm.

Auxerre vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Auxerre vs PSG

PSG Victory with odds of @ 1.40 on Betway

Hamad Traore to score with odds of @ 5.50 on Betway

Both teams to score with odds of @1.60 on Betway

PSG should be expected to win against Auxerre by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In-form Auxerre welcome league leaders PSG to Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps on Friday night, hoping to keep their good run going.

Auxerre have won five of their six Ligue 1 matches at home, with the only loss coming against Monaco. Despite that setback, their fans will be optimistic about pulling off an upset when the champions visit.

It will be a tough task against a PSG side that have won their last two Ligue 1 away matches with ease, putting three past Marseille and four against Angers.

With 33 points from 13 matches, PSG continue to dominate French football. Although the hosts have been excellent at home, this presents a totally different challenge - one that might be too much for them.

Still, no one expected Auxerre to be in the form they’re in - and the hosts will certainly want to make it as difficult as possible this weekend. We’ll delve into more details in our Auxerre vs PSG predictions below.

Probable Lineups for Auxerre vs PSG

The probable lineup for Auxerre in the "system of play."

Leon; Akpa, Jubal, Osho, Mensah, Danois, Owusu, Hoever, Perrin, Traore, Sinayoko

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Lee, Barcola, Ramos

Visitors to prove too strong once more

Before the campaign began, many expected PSG to dominate, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. Yet, few anticipated Auxerre to be in the top half - and so strong at home.

With five wins from six matches, they are a team to be reckoned with, and PSG won’t have it all their own way on Friday night.

Auxerre's only home defeat came against Monaco, who brushed them to one side 3-0. As a result, one of our Auxerre vs PSG predictions is to back the champions to maintain their impressive form.

Not many teams manage to beat PSG, even those in good form, and the league leaders could hand the hosts their second home defeat of the season this weekend.

Auxerre vs PSG Bet 1: PSG Victory @ 1.40 with Betway.

Auxerre forward to add some spice

One thing we can almost guarantee in this fixture is Auxerre making life difficult for PSG at certain stages of the match. They are at home, and this is where they excel.

One of the main reasons for their success is their forward Hamad Traore. The Ivory Coast international has scored six goals, including three at home.

The 24-year-old scored the winner against Angers in their 1-0 win when last seen at home at the end of November. The forward continues to find dangerous areas inside the box, and he has proven to be as effective in the air as he is with his feet.

If PSG are to make a mistake, expect Traore to take advantage.

Auxerre vs PSG Bet 2: Hamad Traore Anytime Scorer @ 5.50 with Betway.

PSG’s leaky defence can be exposed

We’re fairly confident PSG can handle Auxerre, but the hosts have players capable of creating magic.

It’s also important to note that PSG’s defence hasn’t been at its usual best in recent weeks. The French giants have conceded in four of their last five away matches, including two against Angers in their most recent Ligue 1 outing.

Having scored in all but one of their home matches, Auxerre will feel confident they can disrupt PSG’s defence and get on the scoresheet.