Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Predictions: Mbappe set to shine

Our football betting expert provides his predictions for the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid La Liga clash, set to kick off at 9 pm on Wednesday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Real Madrid victory with odds of @2.18 on Betway .

. Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of @2.20 on Betway .

. Under 0.5 goals for Athletic Bilbao with odds of @3.00 on Betway.

Real Madrid should beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Athletic Bilbao gear up to take on Real Madrid on Wednesday in what promises to be an intriguing clash in La Liga.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have suffered just three defeats in the league this season. They are on a nine-match unbeaten streak heading into this game, but they haven’t beaten Real in the league since 2015.

Bilbao are currently 4th in La Liga and have their sights set on a place in the Champions League. However, Villarreal and Mallorca are hot on their tails ahead of the busy festive schedule.

Real Madrid are the reigning champions of Spain, but they have faced challenges in the early months of the season. Carlo Ancelotti has dealt with several injuries, and getting the best out of Kylian Mbappe has also proven to be difficult.

Los Blancos can move ahead of Barcelona in the title race if they snatch a win here. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have played a game less than their great rivals. The Blaugrana’s lead has vanished after dropping points in their last three matches, giving Real the chance to pounce.

Probable Lineups for Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Athletic Bilbao:

Agirrezabala; Lekue, Alvarez, Paredes, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar, Berenguer; I.Williams, N.Williams, Guruzeta

The probable lineup for Real Madrid:

Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Valberde, Modric, Guler; Diaz, Rodrygo, Mbappe

Los Blancos to Go Top

The first of our Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid predictions is for the away side to win the match.

Los Blancos have lost just one of their 14 league games so far. They have won all three of their La Liga matches since the heavy defeat in El Classico, scoring nine goals and conceding none.

Athletic Bilbao’s sole home defeat this season came against Atletico Madrid. The Basque side also have a dismal record against Real Madrid, having failed to win any of their last 18 league matches against Los Blancos. They have lost 13 of those matches.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 2.18 with Betway

Mbappe to Shine in Vini’s Absence

Kylian Mbappe finally made the move to Madrid in the summer, but he hasn’t been at his brilliant best since the move. Nevertheless, we are backing the Frenchman to score as part of our Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid predictions.

Mbappe has netted in his last two league games, bringing his La Liga tally to seven goals. With Vinicius Junior injured, Kylian is now the undisputed star in Real’s attack.

Over the past 12 months, Mbappe has recorded a non-penalty xG of 0.55 per 90 minutes played. His electric pace and exceptional dribbling ability make him impossible to pin down, and his recent goals are sure to boost his confidence.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer @ 2.20 with Betway

Real’s Solid Defence

Real Madrid have been conceding an average of 0.79 goals per game, the third-fewest in La Liga. This dropped to just 0.67 goals in their away matches, so we are tipping them to keep a clean sheet here.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have kept a clean sheet in their last three league games, with their opponents racking up an xG of just 0.62 across those matches.

Athletic Bilbao averaged just 0.3 goals per game in their last 10 head-to-heads with Real Madrid. They also failed to score in both of their clashes with Los Blancos last season.