Atalanta vs Real Madrid Predictions: Hosts to Topple Los Blancos

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Atalanta are predicted to beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Flying high in Serie A and impressively keeping up with Napoli, Atalanta have also been on a superb run in the Champions League. They are one of the three unbeaten teams in the competition, following wins over Stuttgart and Young Boys in the last two matchdays.

The hosts are as fearless as ever and will be confident they can topple an out-of-form Real Madrid at Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

Pressure has been mounting on Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid have lost three of their five Champions League matches, leaving them 24th in the table heading into matchday six.

Despite the excitement, the signing of Kylian Mbappe appears to have disrupted a team which lifted the Champions League earlier this year. Injuries to Vinicius, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are key factors to consider when making Atalanta vs Real Madrid predictions.

Probable Lineups for Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Atalanta probable XI:

Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Godfrey, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman.

Real Madrid probable XI:

Courtois; Valverde, Raul, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Mbappe; Endrick.

La Dea Takes Three Points

RB Salzburg, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava, and Dinamo Zagreb are the only teams to have allowed more expected goals in the Champions League than Real Madrid.

Real’s attack has underachieved its expected goals, indicating they have been wasteful. However, their xG generated is only slightly better than Atalanta’s. Atalanta have been unusually good defensively, recording the lowest xG against in the competition.

While there is a chance Vinicius Jr. could be fit for this fixture, Real are still without a number of defensive players, including Eder Militao and David Alaba. Eduardo Camavinga also won’t be available, leaving the midfield weakened.

Although Real have a knack for getting results when it matters in this competition, we can’t overlook Atalanta at this price.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Atalanta to win with odds of @2.757 on 1xBet.

Real Scoring Isn’t Enough

Going up against such a potent Atalanta attack also means one goal isn’t enough for Real to avoid defeat. As Serie A’s top scorers, Atalanta have scored three or more goals on eight occasions this season.

Real kept a clean sheet when these teams met in the Super Cup, but the teams have moved in opposite directions since then.

Atalanta are one of Europe’s in-form teams, while Real have the attacking quality to get on the scoresheet, but it’s a big challenge for them to come away with a win here.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Atalanta to win or draw and both teams to score with odds of @2.35 on 1xBet.

Retegui Stays Hot In Front of Goal

Mateo Retegui’s expected goal mark per 90 minutes is by far the best of his career. He has had 11 shots over his last three Champions League matches and managed to score a brace against Young Boys last time out.

While his goal returns have been inconsistent, Retegui’s season-long underlying metrics give us confidence in backing him at this price. He is about to face a Real defence with limited experience playing together due to a series of injuries.

At odds of 2.63 with VBet, Retegui to find the net is the third and final of our Atalanta vs Real Madrid predictions for Tuesday’s clash in Bergamo. This is a great wager if you are backing the hosts to get a result.