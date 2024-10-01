Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Predictions: Kane and co to vanquish Villains

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich as they clash in the Champions League.

+

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Victory with odds of @1.761 on 1xBet, equating to a 57% chance of the German club winning.

Over 3.5 goals with odds of @2.267 on 1xBet, indicating a 44% chance of at least four goals.

Time of last goal 76-90 minutes with odds of @1.88 on 1xBet, indicating a 54% chance of a goal being scored after the 75th minute.

Bayern Munich should be expected to win against Aston Villa by a scoreline of 2-4.

Learn more about the 1xbet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 1xbet registration guide

Find out more about Ghana’s best betting sites

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The stage is set for an electrifying Champions League encounter as Aston Villa welcome Bayern Munich to Villa Park on Wednesday night. This clash marks a significant moment for the Villains, who are hosting their first home game in Europe's elite competition after a long absence.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa enter this match riding a wave of impressive form across all competitions. Despite a recent 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town, the team has shown remarkable offensive prowess, scoring at least twice in their last six matches across all competitions.

On the other hand, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich arrive at Villa Park as the favourites, boasting a formidable record in the Champions League. The Bavarians kicked off their European campaign with a resounding 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb, showcasing their attacking firepower. However, their recent 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga serves as a reminder that they are not invincible.

That fixture also saw star striker Harry Kane injured and limp off the pitch, putting his availability for this game in doubt. However, the England captain has said he should be OK in an interview where he admitted to being surprised Bayer Leverkusen player Amine Adli escaped a red card for the challenge.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in the "4-2-3-1"

Martinez; Digne, Torres, Carlos, Bogarde; Onana, Tielemans; Ramsey, Rogers, Bailey; Watkins.

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in the "4-2-3-1"

Ulreich; Davies, Upamecano, Min-Jae, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Coman, Musiala, Olise; Kane.

Kane and co to vanquish Villains

Bayern Munich's wealth of experience in the Champions League gives them a significant edge in this encounter. The German giants have consistently performed at the highest level in Europe, and their squad is filled with players who have tasted success in this competition.

The sheer quality of Bayern's attacking options is likely to overwhelm Aston Villa's defence, which has shown vulnerabilities this season. With world-class talents like Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala in their ranks, Bayern possess the firepower to exploit any defensive lapses. Villa's recent defensive frailties, particularly highlighted in their match against Ipswich, could be ruthlessly exposed by Bayern's clinical forwards.

The ability to bring on game-changing substitutes and alter their tactical approach mid-match gives Bayern a significant advantage. Bayern failed to win for the first time this season at the weekend in a 1-1 draw with German champions Leverkusen. However, they can get straight back to winning ways here and build on their 9-2 annihilation of Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Bayern Victory @ 1.761 with 1xBet

Goals on the menu when Munich come to town

Both Aston Villa and Bayern Munich have demonstrated their attacking prowess in recent matches, suggesting this encounter could be a goal-fest. Villa have been scoring freely, netting at least twice in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Bayern's 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener underscores their offensive capabilities.

Defensively, both sides have shown vulnerabilities that could contribute to a high-scoring affair. In eight games across all competitions, Aston Villa have managed just one clean sheet this season, indicating a tendency to concede. Bayern, while generally solid, have also shown they can be breached, as evidenced in their recent draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

The stakes of the Champions League often lead to more open, attacking football as teams push for crucial points. This is particularly true for Aston Villa, who will be eager to make a statement in their first home Champions League match in years.

Villa have seen over 3.5 goals land in each of their last three league games, which have ended 3-2. 3-1 and 2-2. For Bayern, five of their seven fixtures have seen a minimum of four goals.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.267 with 1xBet

Expect late show at Villa Park

Historical data from both teams' recent matches supports the likelihood of a late goal. Aston Villa's games this season have frequently featured goals in the final 15 minutes, with 5 out of their 8 matches across all competitions seeing the last goal scored within this timeframe. Similarly, Bayern Munich's matches have often concluded with late drama, with 5 out of their 7 games this season ending with a goal in the 76-90 minute period.

The dynamics of cup football means there is likely to be at least one side pushing for a goal here at any moment in the match. Both managers are likely to have impactful options on the bench, capable of changing the game's dynamics. These fresh legs, introduced against tired defenders, increase the probability of a goal being scored in the final 15 minutes of play.

Villa have played eight games across all competitions this season, with the last goal scored in the 79th, 77th, 73rd, 76th, 86th, 90th, 90th and 72nd minute. Their only Champions League game was in the 86th minute, with an average across the season of 80 minutes and a median of 78. This bet has won in five of the eight fixtures.

Bayern Munich have played seven games across all competitions this season, with the last goal scored in the 90th, 82nd, 78th, 90th, 90th, 65th and 39th minute. Their only Champions League game was after 90 minutes, with an average of 76 minutes and a median of 82. This bet has won in five of the seven fixtures. That-s a combined 10 of 15 (67%).