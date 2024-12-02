AS Roma vs Atalanta Predictions: Gasperini’s men to keep flying

Our betting expert reveals his predictions for AS Roma vs Atalanta ahead of this Serie A clash on Monday at 8:45 pm.

+

AS Roma vs Atalanta Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AS Roma vs Atalanta

Atalanta Draw No Bet with odds of @1.65 on Betway , equating to a 61% chance of the visitors to not lose the match.

, equating to a 61% chance of the visitors to not lose the match. Atalanta Total Goals: Over 1.5 with odds of @2.10 on Betway , indicating a 48% chance of Bergamaschi scoring at least twice.

, indicating a 48% chance of Bergamaschi scoring at least twice. Draw Or Atalanta And Over 1.5 Goals odds of @1.77 on Betway, representing a 57% chance for the visitors to not lose the game and at least two goals being scored.

Atalanta is expected to beat Roma by a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Another big match looms for the Giallorossi. After last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against leaders Napoli, they welcome Serie A’s top scorers, Atalanta, to the Stadio Olimpico.

Only five points separate newly promoted Venezia, at the bottom of Serie A’s table, from Roma, a team desperate to rediscover their identity under Claudio Ranieri, the third manager of their turbulent season.

On the other hand, La Dea approach this game with confidence. They are galvanized by their 6-1 away win in the Champions League against Young Boys and an impressive streak of seven successes in all competitions.

Probable Lineups for AS Roma vs Atalanta

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "system of play."

Svilar; Celiki, Hummels, Ndicka, Angelino; El Shaarawy, Konè, Cristante, Dybala; Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

The probable lineup for Atalanta in the "system of play."

Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui.

A tough job in hand for Claudio

After a resolute performance against Napoli, Ranieri has openly acknowledged the importance of enhancing the team's offensive quality and defensive stability.

The game at the “Maradona” saw a change in tactics from Ranieri, who experimented with three different formations during the match, transitioning from a 4-4-2 to a three-at-the-back system.

Ranieri will be buoyed by the potential return of Paulo Dybala, whose creativity could prove invaluable in such a high-stake game.

However, there remains concern over Lorenzo Pellegrini’s form, as the captain has yet to find the back of the net this season.

Moreover, the inclusion of youngsters such as Baldanzi and Soulé could provide the spark needed in the final third, though their recent performances have left more to desire.

At present, Roma rank as the third least profitable team in the traditional 1X2 betting market, with a return on investment of -58.3%.

But under Claudio Ranieri, they're projected to average 1.57 points and 1.46 goals per game, hinting at not only a possible climb up the table but also a more reliable form to consider for these AS Roma vs Atalanta predictions.

AS Roma vs Atalanta Bet 1: Atalanta Draw No Bet @ 1.65 with Betway

Atalanta are serious title challengers

Atalanta’s dominant performance in the Champions League reaffirmed their attacking prowess, led by the impressive Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui.

The Bergamaschi are an offensive unit that commands respect. Their well-oiled system involves wing-backs like Ruggeri and Bellanova frequently. The midfield has already contributed significantly, scoring 15 goals.

Despite early-season hiccups, a formidable run of form, with 12 wins out of 15 games, has them positioned as legitimate contenders for the Scudetto.

Their points tally is closely aligned with their expected points, indicating they're not exceeding expectations.

Our in-house projection tool suggests that Atalanta are set to finish second in Serie A, collecting 75 points, a substantial 22 points ahead of what Roma are expected to achieve.

However, when it comes to Monday’s clash, the projected goal difference for our AS Roma vs Atalanta predictions stands at a mere 0.3 in favour of the visitors.

While Gasperini’s men are the favourites, there's a notable 25.1% chance of the match ending in a draw.

AS Roma vs Atalanta Bet 2: Atalanta Total Goals: Over 1.5 @ 2.10 with Betway

Expect goals at both ends

Defender Giorgio Scalvini's return to full fitness provides more options for Gasperini ahead of Monday’s showdown. However, the battle in midfield could be decisive.

Roma’s Bryan Cristante and Dybala, should he start, will need to capitalize on Atalanta’s occasional high pressing to find space and orchestrate attacks.

Meanwhile, Atalanta’s dynamic midfield, featuring Ederson, who did not play in mid-week due to suspension, will aim to control proceedings, ensuring a supply line to their in-form strikers Ademola Lookman and Retegui.

The visitors have kept eight clean sheets this season, and despite Roma's home advantage, their form and attacking options might prove too much for Ranieri’s men.

However Roma have only failed to score once (against Inter Milan) this season in front of their crowd, but have won just one of the last five head-to-head.