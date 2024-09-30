Arsenal vs PSG Predictions: Gunners to secure their first win

Our football expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Arsenal vs PSG ahead of their Champions League clash, this Tuesday at 9 pm.

Arsenal vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs PSG

Arsenal Victory with odds of @1.80 on Betway, equating to a 57% chance of the North London club winning.

Bukayo Saka to score with odds of @ 2.70 on Betway, indicating a 33% and 35% chance of the English forward scoring.

Both teams to score no with odds of @2.10 on Betway, representing a 48% & 50% chance for either club to fail to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should be expected to win against PSG by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal welcome PSG to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday for the second round of Champions League action.

The hosts have been flying in the early stages of the campaign and remain unbeaten across all competitions. Despite drawing 0-0 with Atalanta in round one, the Gunners beat arch-rivals Spurs away from home, before drawing 2-2 with Man City.

Mikel Arteta has turned his team into title contenders domestically, and there’s no reason why they can’t prove competitive in the Champions League, too.

PSG were fortunate 1-0 winners against Girona in their opening match, after their goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga dropped the ball into his own goal in the final minute.

However, PSG will need more than luck if they are to get the better of Arsenal on their own patch.

It’s a good time to be an Arsenal fan, who watched their youth players comfortably play Bolton off the park in the EFL Trophy.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs PSG

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Martinelli, Rice, Partey, Saka, Havertz, Jesus

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Safonov; Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, Dembele, Asensio

Back the Gunners to come out on top

Arsenal have been almost flawless in the early exchanges of the season and have proven they should be taken seriously across all competitions.

The fact Arsenal were disappointed with a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta shows how far they have come. It’s time to prove that against PSG now.

Arteta has instilled confidence within his side that they are capable of beating anyone. With PSG not known for travelling well in this competition, his team can claim the three points.

PSG have failed to secure a win at the Emirates in three attempts, while Arsenal have suffered only two defeats at home in the past nine months, making it likely that the French side could struggle once again.

Arsenal vs PSG Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @ 1.80 with Betway

Saka to return to the scoresheet

Bukayo Saka may have only scored one goal this campaign, but he’s the man for the big occasion these days. Having scored four Champions League goals last campaign, he has proven this is a tournament where he thrives.

The main reason we’re selecting Saka to be on the scoresheet is because PSG’s centre-back partnership (Marquinhos and William Pacho) is very strong.

Arsenal's success will likely hinge on their right side, targeting the young full-back Nuno Mendes or the Brazilian, Lucas Beraldo, if he is chosen to play.

This plays into Saka’s hands, who loves to drive at his opponent and cut inside. If he’s successful, there’s every chance he can find the back of the net.

Arsenal vs PSG Bet 2: Bukayo Saka Anytime Scorer @ 2.70 with Betway

No way through for the visitors

We’re taking a slight risk with this selection, but hope our bravery rewards us. PSG, although they dominated their match against Girona, were frustrating in front of goal.

Out of their 26 attempts, only five hit the target, and it was an own goal that ultimately secured their victory. They won’t have that many opportunities against Arsenal.

The Gunners restricted Atalanta to just two shots on target in Italy, and defended rather well across the 90 minutes. At home, they will be even harder to break through, and PSG may just be in for a difficult evening at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs PSG Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 2.10 with Betway