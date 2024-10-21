AC Milan vs Club Brugge Predictions: Captain America to the rescue

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for AC Milan vs Club Brugge ahead of this Champions League tie, this Tuesday at 6:45 pm.

AC Milan vs Club Brugge Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AC Milan vs Club Brugge

AC Milan Victory with odds of @1.47 on Betway , equating to a 66% chance of the Italian club winning.

, equating to a 66% chance of the Italian club winning. Christian Pulisic to score with odds of @2.60 on Betway , indicating a 30% chance of the American forward scoring.

, indicating a 30% chance of the American forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.85 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

AC Milan should be expected to win against Club Brugge by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Our AC Milan vs Club Brugge Predictions consider Milan's recent form, noting their must-win situation after losses to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.



AC Milan welcome Club Brugge to the San Siro in round three of the Champions League, with the Italian club still looking for their first three points.

Having lost at home to Liverpool, Milan fell short to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, resulting in a must-win situation. However, a 1-0 win in Serie A against Udinese this past weekend provided a much needed confidence boost ahead of the midweek clash.

Club Brugge enter this encounter with confidence, remaining unbeaten in their last four matches, which included a 1-0 win against Sturm Graz in round two. However, they have shown vulnerability against stronger opponents, as evidenced by their 3-0 loss to Dortmund in the opening match.

Integral to Milan's recent victory over Udinese was Christian Pulisic, who assisted the winning goal. His performance not only lifted the team's spirits but also highlighted his growing influence on the pitch.

As Milan gear up for their crucial clash against Club Brugge, all eyes will be on Pulisic to see if he can replicate his match-winning form. Will Milan finally secure their first Champions League victory, or will Brugge's unbeaten streak continue?

Probable Lineups for AC Milan vs Club Brugge

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Terracciano, Pavlovic, Thaiw, Royal, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze, Okafor, Pulisic, Morata

The probable lineup for Club Brugge in the "system of play."

Mignolet; De Cuyper, Mechele, Jashari, Ordonez, Seys, Tzolis, Vanaken, Onyedika, Skov Olsen, Jutgla

Milan to seal three points at San Siro

AC Milan were given a difficult task to stifle Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in their opening two rounds. Although they fell short in both matches, their loss in Germany was rather unjust.

The Italian club dominated the second half, and were highly unfortunate not to rescue a point against the Bundesliga champions. Now up against Club Brugge, a similar performance should see them get three points on the board.

After being thrashed 3-0 by Dortmund, Club Brugge face a tough challenge in extending their unbeaten run as they head to the San Siro.

AC Milan vs Club Brugge Bet 1: AC Milan Victory @1.47 with Betway

Captain America to help his team

Christian Pulisic is without doubt AC Milan’s most influential player. Operating in the no.10 role, the American has scored six goals in his last ten matches, for both club and country.

Moreover, the 26-year-old has contributed with three assists from his eight Serie A matches, including teeing up the winner as his side beat Udinese 1-0, playing with ten men at the weekend.

Pulisic continues to impress in Italy by finding pockets of space between the opponent’s defence and midfield, and he is poised to bring his domestic form to the Champions League stage once again.

AC Milan vs Club Brugge Bet 2: Christian Pulisic to score with odds of @2.60 on Betway

Brugge to barge their way through

With four goals conceded in their opening two matches, AC Milan could encounter difficulties on Tuesday evening and might not dominate as expected.

Club Brugge’s game plan was executed to perfection against Sturm Graz. Although they aren’t shy when it comes to sitting back and soaking up pressure, they are capable on the break.

The Belgian club have scored seven goals in their last five matches across all competitions, where they can effectively operate with five at the back or move into a more attacking 4-3-3.

If Milan occasionally push too far forward, Brugge will likely seize the opportunity to exploit them with their swift counter-attacks.

In our AC Milan vs Club Brugge Predictions, Milan's quest for their first Champions League victory hinges on Pulisic's brilliance, while Brugge aim to disrupt with their counter-attacks.