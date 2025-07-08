Bour Han Amoussa

Rédacteur

📝 Bio: A football fan since childhood, choosing sports journalism to live my passion in a different way, in the absence of becoming a professional footballer. In love with Beninese and African football in general, also interested in Ligue 1, La Liga, and the Premier League. A big supporter of the Benin Cheetahs, with a soft spot for Nigeria’s Super Eagles due to family origins, and for Egyptian football, whose dominance in the 2000s shaped my childhood. When it comes to clubs, first and foremost a fan of Dragons de l’Ouémé before growing an affection for Real Madrid and Al-Ahly Cairo. Holder of a professional degree in journalism, with experience in several Beninese media outlets (print, web, and radio) before joining the GOAL France editorial team in 2023.

⚽ My Football Story: Football awakening began in January 2010 with the draw between Benin and Mozambique on the first matchday of AFCON Angola 2010, notably featuring a goal by the late Razak Omotoyossi. Since that day, passion has grown day by day and led from Beninese print media to the pages of GOAL France, always with the same desire to share football’s story.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Ligue 1, LaLiga, and Premier League (writing and analysis)

Beninese, African, and European football

Major football competitions (AFCON, African Champions League, UEFA Champions League, Euro, World Cup)

🌟 Favorite Football Moment: Steve Mounié’s goal against Togo in March 2019 on the final matchday of AFCON 2019 qualifiers, which allowed Benin to return to the continent’s biggest stage after 9 years of absence and four missed qualifications (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017).

📚 My favorite articles:

