Deputy Editor-in-Chief - GCC

A specialized sports journalist and digital content writer, I have been working at Kooora since 2016, where I progressed from a proofreader to Head of Review & Editing, then to leading the Global News and Correspondents departments, and eventually becoming Deputy Editor-in-Chief. My journalism journey began in 2012, and I became a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017, accumulating over 13 years of professional experience.

I focus on analytical digital journalism, with particular expertise in the English Premier League and La Liga, alongside a strong specialization in combat sports. My work is driven by a deep interest in going beyond the surface of news, where data intersects with human storytelling.

My relationship with football began in the stands of Cairo International Stadium, as a young boy supporting Al Ahly alongside my father—chanting, dreaming, and living every moment. That connection soon evolved into a global passion, starting with Ronaldo Nazário, followed by Zidane and Ronaldinho, before being captivated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and now continuing with the new generation, including Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. I closely follow the evolution of the game across generations, observing how football magic transitions from the stands to the screens.

My professional expertise includes in-depth analysis of the English Premier League and La Liga, producing long-form and human-centered reports, data-driven analysis, global news coverage, combat sports journalism, behind-the-scenes storytelling, and managing editorial and review teams.

One unforgettable memory dates back to November 2009, when Egypt defeated Algeria 2–0 in Cairo in a night that felt like a dream—yet it was not enough for direct qualification to the 2010 World Cup. We traveled to Omdurman, where we lost 1–0, and the dream of a golden generation faded away. That moment shaped my football consciousness and taught me that football is not just about victories, but about lasting emotions.

All-Time Favorite XI

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Defense: Cafu – Paolo Maldini – Alessandro Nesta – Marcelo

Midfield: Zinedine Zidane – Xavi Hernández – Luka Modrić

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo – Ronaldo Nazário – Lionel Messi

You can follow me through my personal accounts on social media platforms.