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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoNewcastle United
Book Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United

All you need to know about booking tickets to Tottenham's Premier League home opener against Newcastle

Tottenham are looking to put last season's relegation scare behind them and kick-on up the Premier League table under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi. Improved home performances are a must, and the Lilywhites make their first league appearance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 29, when they take on Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United TicketsBook now

Amazingly, Tottenham left it to the very last match of the season to register their first home success of 2026, but that 1-0 victory over Everton proved crucial. Spurs fans will forgive and forget the last two troublesome seasons if De Zerbi's troops can make a fast start and big-money signings, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, hit the ground running.

Can Tottenham register a victory against Newcastle for the first time since 2023? You can find out in person by booking tickets today. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Premier League fixture?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United is scheduled to kick-off at 5.30pm BST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Saturday, August 29.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United TicketsBook now

How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

GET
D1-1
TSG
W3-0
TSG
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEW

NEW - Form

EVE
L3-1
B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawNewcastle United
0
2
3
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Formation
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
A. KinskyA. KinskyJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeM. van de VenM. van de VenA. GrayA. GrayA. RobertsonA. RobertsonM. TelM. TelS. TonaliS. TonaliP. PorroP. PorroM. FernandesM. FernandesR. BentancurR. BentancurO. MarmoushO. MarmoushL. HornicekL. HornicekM. ThiawM. ThiawL. HallL. HallS. BotmanS. BotmanA. DedicA. DedicH. BarnesH. BarnesL. MileyL. MileyJ. WillockJ. WillockA. ElangaA. ElangaN. GonzalezN. GonzalezY. WissaY. Wissa
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Newcastle United

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • M. Jaissle
Tottenham Hotspur

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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