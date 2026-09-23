How to get Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns with an exciting fixture as Sweden host Bosnia and Herzegovina at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm. Both European sides are battling for crucial points to climb the group standings and secure promotion momentum.

GOAL provides all the official details regarding match venue, ticket availability, price ranges, and direct steps on how to book your seats.

When is Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina takes place at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

Where to buy Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets?

Official primary tickets are distributed directly through AXS Sweden, which serves as the official ticketing provider for the Swedish Football Association for home international matches at Strawberry Arena. Supporters should create an account and register early to buy standard public tickets when general sale windows open.

If primary sales sell out completely or standard seats become unavailable on the official portal, secondary marketplace platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing platform start at approximately €30 to €40 for general admission seating inside Strawberry Arena, depending on section tier.

Secondary market entry prices like StubHub start at around €115 on secondary platforms when standard primary allocations sell out.

Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Form

Sweden have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 loss to France at the World Cup, and they also suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the group stage. Their standout result in the run was a 5-1 win over Tunisia, and they drew 1-1 with Japan and 2-2 with Greece in a friendly. Sweden scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to the United States at the World Cup, though they beat Qatar 3-1 earlier in the tournament. They drew 1-1 with both Canada and Panama, and lost 4-1 to Switzerland. Bosnia scored six goals and conceded eight across the five-match stretch.

Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting on record between these two sides is a friendly played on May 29, 2010, when Sweden won 4-2 at home. With just one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be established, and this Nations League fixture represents a rare meeting between the two nations.

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Friendlies Sweden SWE 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 FT 4 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1



