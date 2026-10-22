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LaLiga
team-logoSevilla
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
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How to get Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Sevilla
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga

Sevilla take on Deportivo Alaves in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

In their most recent league encounter on February 14, 2026, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, the two sides played out a hard-fought 1–1 draw.

Prior to that league stalemate, Deportivo Alavés claimed a narrow 1–0 victory over Sevilla in their Copa del Rey clash in December 2025.

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When is Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves takes place at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 12
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

How to buy Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Sevilla and Deportivo Alavés at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, you have a few primary options depending on how early you want to book and whether you are an official club member:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase standard match tickets directly through the official Sevilla FC ticketing platform. Tickets typically open to the general public roughly 5 to 7 days before kickoff. If the match appears sold out, you can check back around 48 hours prior to kickoff when season ticket holders frequently release unused seats back to the club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted. Prices may fluctuate on fan-to-fan resale, so ensure you check the T&Cs of the platform you're buying from.
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How much do Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés LaLiga fixture, covering both official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission / Basic Seating: Standard tickets purchased generally range from €30 to €90, depending on the tier and block of the stadium.
  • Main Grandstand (Preferencia): Premium seating along the main lower or central tiers with covered views ranges from €90 to €250+.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official executive packages featuring padded seats, lounge access, and catering typically range from €150 to €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Lowest Resale Prices: Starting prices for this fixture around €40 to €55 for upper-tier or goal-end views.
  • Average Market Price: Around €195 to €210 on average across various seating sections.
  • Long Side & Premium Resale: Better-positioned seats along the long side or lower rings generally range from €125 to €240+ depending on exact availability and demand closer to matchday.
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Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Sevilla head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 friendly defeat to Aston Villa, following a 1-3 LaLiga loss to Barcelona. On the positive side, they beat Deportivo de A Coruna 1-0 away and Valencia 1-0 at home in consecutive league games. Across those five matches, Sevilla scored four goals and conceded eight.

Alaves have also shown inconsistency, with two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao, while their heaviest result was a 1-0 loss to Valencia. A 5-2 victory over Osasuna stands as their standout performance in this run. The visitors scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

SEV

SEV - Form

COR
W0-1
BAR
L1-3
AVL
L1-3
LEV
D3-3
RMA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALA

ALA - Form

SAN
L2-1
VAL
L0-1
ATH
D0-0
ATM
L1-2
CEL
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Sevilla and Alaves drew 1-1 in a LaLiga fixture at the Sanchez Pizjuan. Before that, Alaves beat Sevilla 1-0 in the Copa del Rey in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw, and the ledger of goals sits close between them.

Head to Head

SevillaDrawDeportivo Alaves
1
2
2
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
FT
Copa del Rey
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
9702239+1421
W
W
L
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
95131717016
W
W
W
L
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
93241310+311
L
L
D
L
L
8
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
9252107+311
W
D
W
D
D
9
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
10
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
11
LevanteLevanteLEV
92431517-210
W
D
D
L
L
12
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
823389-19
L
D
D
D
W
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
82331217-59
D
D
W
L
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
9234511-69
D
L
W
L
D
16
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
17
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
92251325-128
L
D
L
L
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
9045618-124
L
D
L
L
D
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