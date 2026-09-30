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Champions League
team-logoSabah FK
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Book Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Tickets
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How to get Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Sabah FK
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

Sabah FK take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Sabah FK take on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku.

This fixture marks a historic European occasion for Azerbaijani side Sabah FK as they take on a former European champion on home soil. Borussia Dortmund enter the contest as heavy favorites, aiming to secure crucial away points to maintain their push for the knockout rounds.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League kick-off?

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund takes place at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

How to buy Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund, you can follow these steps:

1. Official Club Channels

Check the official Sabah FK ticketing portal or website closer to the match date. Home clubs typically manage general admission sales directly through their primary box office or official ticketing partners.

2. Official Away Club Allocation

If you are supporting Borussia Dortmund, ticket sales for the away end are usually distributed directly through Borussia Dortmund’s official fan club network or club ticketing service for eligible members and season ticket holders.

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How much do Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match vary depending on seat category and where you purchase them:

1.Official Face Value (Primary Sales)

Standard category tickets through official club sales typically range from approximately €30 to €120, depending on whether you select upper-tier seats or premium lower-tier views.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official allocations are sold out, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices typically depending due to high demand:

  • Entry-Level : Starting prices for the lowest category (Category 4 / Upper Tier) generally begin around €125 to €160.
  • Mid-Tier Seats: Standard central and sideline seats (Category 2 & 3) generally average between €200 and €450.
  • Premium Category 1 & VIP: Prime lower-stand seating and VIP hospitality packages can range from €500 to over €900, depending on demand and added lounge amenities.
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Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League: Everything you need to know

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Borussia Dortmund come into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them one of the most in-form sides in Europe right now. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Paderborn in the Bundesliga, and they also claimed a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal and Hamburger SV 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored 16 goals and conceded just two.

Sabah FK have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Shafa in the Azerbaijani Premier League, and they also beat Zira 5-0 and Araz PFK 1-0 in the league during this run. They qualified for the group stage with a 5-2 aggregate win over Hapoel Beer Sheva.

SAB

SAB - Form

ARA
W0-1
ZIR
W5-0
MUN
L4-0
SHA
W0-3
IMI
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BVB

BVB - Form

HAM
W0-5
TSG
W2-3
VIL
W3-2
SCP
W3-0
VFB
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund ahead of this fixture.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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