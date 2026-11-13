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LaLiga
team-logoRacing Santander
Estadio El Sardinero
team-logoDeportivo de A Coruna
Book Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna Tickets
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How to get Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Racing Santander
Deportivo de A Coruna
LaLiga

Racing Santander take on Deportivo de A Coruna in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Racing Santander host Deportivo de A Coruña on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander.

In their most recent league clash back in January 2026, Racing Santander claimed a narrow 1-0 away victory at Deportivo de A Coruña. Across their last five encounters prior to reaching the top flight, Racing Santander compiled an undefeated run featuring four wins and a single draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruña, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruña TicketBuy Now

When is Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruña kicks off at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 15
Estadio El Sardinero

How to buy Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Racing Santander website or ticket portal for primary face-value seats at Estadio El Sardinero.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruña TicketBuy Now

How much do Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Typically range from €40 to €70.
  • Club Premium & Lower Tier Seats: Generally range between €120 and €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper-Tier & General Resale: Start around €160 to €300.
  • Lower-Tier & Premium Resale: Frequently range from €350 to over €900.
Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruña TicketBuy Now

Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Racing Santander have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory at Malaga in LaLiga, and they also beat Espanyol 2-1 earlier in the run. Their two defeats came against Real Madrid, who beat them 3-0, and Osasuna, who won 2-0. Racing have scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Deportivo de A Coruña have posted one win, one draw, and two losses from their last four LaLiga matches, with a Copa del Rey victory over Auriense also in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Osasuna, and they drew 1-1 with Levante earlier in the sequence. Defeats to Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad highlight the challenge of facing the division's stronger sides. Deportivo scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

SAN

SAN - Form

OSA
L2-0
ESP
W2-1
RIB
W0-2
RMA
L0-3
MAL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COR

COR - Form

LEV
D1-1
ATM
L1-0
AUR
W0-3
OSA
W2-1
ESP
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Racing Santander vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026 in the Segunda División, when Racing Santander won 1-0 away at Deportivo de A Coruña. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Racing hold a dominant record with four wins to Deportivo's zero, and one draw — all five encounters took place in the Segunda División or Primera Federación.

Head to Head

Racing SantanderDrawDeportivo de A Coruna
5
0
0
Segunda Division
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
FT
Segunda Division
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
FT
Segunda Division
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
FT
Segunda Division
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
FT
Primera Federacion
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

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