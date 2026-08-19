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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Book Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Manchester City vs Bournemouth tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth

All you need to know about booking tickets to Manchester City's season opener at the Etihad

The post-Pep era begins in earnest on Sunday, August 23, as Enzo Maresca leads Manchester City out at the Etihad Stadium for their first Premier League encounter of the season against Bournemouth, and you could be there by booking tickets today.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth TicketsBook now

It's not only Manchester City who've had a managerial change of course, as Marco Rose has taken over the reins at Bournemouth, with Andoni Iraola moving north to become the new Liverpool boss.

Playing Bournemouth will bring back painful memories for Manchester City fans, as their 1-1 draw against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium back in May, ended their dreams of recapturing the Premier League crown. However, City have been dominant on home turf, winning their last three games vs Bournemouth at the Etihad by an aggregate of 12-3.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League fixture?

Manchester City host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with a scheduled 2pm BST kick-off, on Sunday, August 23.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth TicketsBook now

How much do Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

AVL
L1-2
INT
L1-1
KLA
W1-3
ATM
W3-1
ARS
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

FCP
W4-1
FCA
W2-5
GEN
W10-1
BET
D2-2
M05
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawAFC Bournemouth
3
1
1
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
FA Cup
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolR. LewisR. LewisR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovA. SemenyoA. SemenyoN. O'ReillyN. O'ReillyE. AndersonE. AndersonM. GuehiM. GuehiP. FodenP. FodenE. HaalandE. HaalandD. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. SmithA. SmithA. TruffertA. Truffertteam-logoA. SilvaJ. HillJ. HillM. TavernierM. TavernierRayanRayanJ. KluivertJ. KluivertA. ScottA. ScottL. CookL. CookEvanilsonEvanilson
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • M. Rose
Manchester City

Injuries and Suspensions

AFC Bournemouth

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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