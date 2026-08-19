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Premier League
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoAston Villa
Book Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa

You could be heading to the south coast for a Premier League thriller this August

Brighton & Hove Albion, who have amazingly recorded top-8 finishes in three of the past four seasons, look to make a bright start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, when they roll out the red (or claret) carpet at the Amex for the arrival of Aston Villa on Sunday, August 23.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa TicketsBook now

Fabian Hürzeler's hoard will be keen to avenge last season's loss to Villa. The sides were involved in a 4-3 thriller on the south coast with the visitors rallying after the Seagulls soared into an early 2-0 lead. The December defeat also brought an end to Brighton's lengthy unbeaten home run.

Are we set for another nailbiter at the Amex? You could be seated in the stands to find out. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brighton vs Aston Villa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Premier League fixture?

Brighton vs Aston Villa kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
The American Express Community Stadium

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa TicketsBook now

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

BHA

BHA - Form

STR
W4-3
STR
W4-3
ROM
W3-0
BOL
W1-0
TRO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AVL

AVL - Form

RSO
L2-4
BGP
W1-3
FCB
L2-1
PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Brighton & Hove AlbionDrawAston Villa
1
1
3
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
6Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa lineups

4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenO. BoscagliO. BoscagliL. VuskovicL. VuskovicL. DunkL. DunkM. WiefferM. WiefferM. De CuyperM. De CuyperD. GomezD. GomezJ. HinshelwoodJ. HinshelwoodP. GrossP. GrossY. AyariY. AyariG. RutterG. RutterM. BizotM. BizotI. MaatsenI. MaatsenP. TorresP. TorresM. CashM. CashV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson Lindeloefteam-logoG. HemmingsR. BarkleyR. BarkleyB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. GomesJ. GomesE. BuendiaE. Buendia
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler
  • U. Emery
Brighton & Hove Albion

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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