How to get Al Ahli vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ahli hosts Shabab Al Ahli in a crucial AFC Champions League Elite group stage clash at the spectacular King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

GOAL has all of the information you need regarding match details and pricing. Read on to discover how you can secure tickets right now and support your favourite team in person.

When is Al Ahli vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Ahli vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the AFC Champions League Elite is not currently available — check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 6 8 Dec 2026 - 13:15

Where to buy Al Ahli vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

The best place to secure your seats is through the official club and tournament ticketing portals, such as the Webook platform. Fans are always encouraged to check the official channels first as allocations become available leading up to matchday.

Secondary platform Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats and complete your purchase for this AFC Champions League Elite clash on Grintahub by visiting their dedicated tickets page.

How much are Al Ahli vs Shabab Al Ahli tickets?

Finding the cheapest ticket is often the primary goal for traveling fans and local supporters alike. When purchasing through the official club channels, standard general admission tickets for this fixture start at a highly affordable SAR 20 and generally range up to SAR 150 for lower tier seating.

On the secondary market like Grintahub, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 60 for general access passes. Acting quickly is the best strategy to lock in the lowest price point before matchday demand increases.

Al Ahli vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Form

Al Ahli have recorded a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, which came after a 6-1 Saudi Pro League loss to Al Shabab. Prior to that difficult run, they beat Al-Gharafa 2-1 in the continental competition and Al Khaleej 4-1 in the league. Across those five fixtures, Al Ahli scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai have posted a W3-D0-L2 record in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Sharjah in the ADNOC Pro League, following a 2-0 loss to Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite. Before those back-to-back defeats, they won three straight matches, including a 2-0 win over Esteghlal and a 3-2 victory against Al-Ain. They scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Al Ahli vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the AFC Champions League Elite on February 16, 2026, when Al Ahli won 4-3 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures — all contested in the AFC Champions League Elite — Al Ahli have won three, with one draw and one match where Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai won on home soil. Al Ahli have historically held the upper hand in this continental rivalry.