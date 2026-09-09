Zinedine Zidane's adidas love affair: How the French maestro became synonymous with the iconic Predator
It is the peak of sports marketing to create absolute synonymity between a product and an athlete, and adidas have certainly achieved that through their long-term collaboration with French icon, Zinedine Zidane.
The German sportswear giant is celebrating 30 years of partnership with the former Real Madrid superstar, who took the reins as France's new head coach earlier this summer after Didier Deschamps stepped aside.
The OG adidas Predator athlete, Zidane has been honoured with a new special-edition pair of boots. He wore the iconic Preds throughout his glittering career with Juventus, Los Blancos and France, delivering countless legendary moments with the famous tongue and Three Stripes on his feet.
Across three decades, this has become one of the most successful commercial partnerships in the football history and sport as a whole, and Zidane remains a face of the brand to this day.
Unforgettable moments
Arguably the classiest operator in the history of the game, very few players boast a highlights reel quite like Zidane's, whose trophy-laden playing career was punctuated by moments of sheer quality that will continue to live long in the memory.
And adidas were quietly there every step of the way - a huge part of why this partnership has been such a roaring success. The Predator's profile grew to becoming arguably the most popular boot on the market at the same time that Zidane's reputation skyrocketed, culminating in him winning the Ballon d'Or.
Zizou was wearing Preds when he scored a match-winning headed brace against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup final on home soil, when he crashed home a sublime left-footed volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the showpiece of the 2002 Champions League in Glasgow, and when he netted an audacious Panenka in the ill-fated final of the 2006 World Cup in Germany - the last-ever match of his storied career.
These are the moments that cemented his connection with the Three Stripes, as he became a global superstar with Predators on his feet.
Three-decade connection
Boot deals come and go in football, but Zidane's partnership with adidas has endured and evolved - stretching far beyond that iconic playing career that ended some 20 years ago.
Alongside fellow ex-Real Madrid man David Beckham, the 54-year-old still acts as a brand ambassador as a pillar of football culture, continuing to star in adidas' revered advertising campaigns and modelling their latest drops alongside the brand's current crop of talent, including Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham.
Away from the pitch, he's strengthened that position by becoming one of the faces of Y-3 - a pioneering luxury sportswear line that dates way back to 2002, spawned from the collaboration between adidas and renowned Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.
Explaining the strength of the bond to SoccerBible back in 2017, Zidane said: "What I appreciate most is loyalty. adidas has always been there for me. In good times of course, but also when things were a bit more complicated. Our story started back in 1996, adidas is still there for me today.
"We have a very special bond. A fantastic relationship. It's more than just a contract between us, it's more than that. Between adidas and me it's a 20-year-old story. That's great."
adidas' special tribute
It's only right that, after 30 long years together, adidas have honoured their enduring connection with the legendary Zizou. To mark the occasion, the sportswear behemoth has dropped a special-edition Predator that pays homage to the Frenchman's truly unique talents.
Fittingly for a player of Zidane's elegance and panache, the boots arrive in a classy, clean white colourway with metallic gold details. Blue, white and red accents on the sides are a nod to his achievements with France, while the boots also carry a bespoke 'ZZ30' mark.
The design also incorporates what adidas call "deeply personal" details that chart his legendary playing days. On the famous fold-over tongue you'll find Zidane's signature logo in gold, inspired by that outrageous volley in 2002.
Even the straps are part of the story, with each boot representing a different chapter of the 54-year-old's life. On the right foot, it's the cities that defined his career: Cannes, Bordeaux, Turin and Madrid. The left carries nods to his roots, referencing communities and amateur clubs in and around his hometown Marseille.
'Synonymous with how I wanted to play'
Speaking on the launch, Zidane opened up on just how much his connection with adidas and the Predator boot he's become synonymous with mean to him.
"Football has given me so many unforgettable memories, and adidas has been part of that journey from the very beginning," he said. "Predator holds a special place in that story. It was the boot I wore during some of the most important moments of my career and one that became synonymous with the way I wanted to play the game.
"When I look at this boot, I see moments, places and people that shaped my journey. It's a special way to celebrate 30 years together and to share that story with a new generation of players."
One of the most successful brand partnerships in the history of the game, it would be little surprise to see this fruitful collaboration continue for many more years to come.