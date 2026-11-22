WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Kansas City Current came to “Rowdy Audi” chasing their first NWSL championship. They left with the trophy - and a celebration of their own.

Vanessa DiBernardo’s curling corner and Debinha’s stoppage-time finish delivered a 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit on Saturday, securing the first title in Current history. For the Spirit, a third straight trip to the final ended in another painful defeat, this time on home turf.

Before kickoff, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes had pointed to the qualities that made Kansas City such a dangerous opponent.

“KC have been fierce, especially the last seven games; not just in transition, but they've got qualities and the mentality,” Hayes said.

The Current needed both at Audi. The stadium lived up to its “Rowdy” nickname in a bruising opening 45 minutes, with the teams combining for 19 fouls - the most in a first half in NWSL playoff history. Neither side could find a breakthrough.\

Just after the break, though, DiBernardo changed the mood. Her corner curled inside the far post, putting Kansas City ahead and leaving the Spirit chasing the game in front of their own fans.

Then came a finish that gave both sets of supporters one last reason to hold their breath.

Debinha broke away in the seventh minute of stoppage time and made it 2-0. The Spirit were stunned. Audi was silent. A minute later, Trinity Rodman found a way to get Washington on the scoreboard, briefly giving the home crowd its voice again.

But the Current held on. Washington’s wait would continue, and Kansas City’s was finally over.

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