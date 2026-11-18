CINCINNATI -- Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. Men’s National Team swansong brought more of the same: more highlights, more goals and one last clinical win before his departure for Manchester.

Following on the heels of the 6-0 beatdown of Haiti on Saturday, the USMNT cruised past the same opponent on Tuesday in Cincinnati. This time, the scoreline was a mere 2-0, but it was a game that largely went as expected with the USMNT dominating long stretches and, ultimately, leaving with a pretty straightforward win.

The goals the USMNT scored weren't straightforward, though; they were spectacular. The first came off the foot of Christian Pulisic, who netted his third in two games with a fantastic bicycle kick. Julian Hall joined him on the scoresheet before halftime with a stunner of his own, dazzling with a series of touches and a striker's finish that put the game out of reach before halftime.

As a result, the USMNT march into the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, as expected, as they solidified their next opportunity to become the region's top dogs. That chance will come without Pochettino, though, as someone else prepares to take the helm. All week long, Pochettino stated his intentions of leaving the team in the right place and, with the win on Tuesday, he did just that, handing the next coach plenty of momentum and a chance at a trophy on his way out the door.

GOAL takes a look at the Winners and Losers of the USMNT's win over Haiti...