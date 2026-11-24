Apple TV analyst Maurice Edu is excited. The 2007 MLS Rookie of the Year and longtime USMNT midfielder has seen what it means to win in this league, both over the course of a regular season and when the games start to count a little bit more. Yes, the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season, matters to him. But playoff soccer? It’s just different.

“I appreciate the Supporters’ Shield. I am a purist in that regard, and I value that. I think now that has implications on home-field advantage in certain rounds of the playoffs. It’s more important. But this part of the season gets me excited,” he told GOAL before the wild-card games kicked off.

And Round One has already given us plenty to talk about. Nashville SC, fresh off setting the MLS points record, lost their playoff opener at home to FC Cincinnati. The New England Revolution got past Cavan Sullivan and the Philadelphia Union. St. Louis beat Son Heung-Min and LAFC 3-2 on Monday night. And Inter Miami are already one loss from elimination after a 3-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew.

Edu could see where teams might hurt Miami. He also knew what Lionel Messi could do about it.

“They’re gonna face teams that can cause them problems defensively. Miami is Miami because, attack-wise, they have the difference maker. If this guy says, ‘I want to turn, I want to raise the temperature a little bit,’ then you cook. There’s nothing you can do about it,” he added.

That’s really the magic of it all. Edu talked Miami, Nashville, LAFC and what the MLS playoffs could yet yield in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.