Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50
Mexico GFX 1-1GOAL

Rafa Marquez's Mexico have a point to prove against Jamaica - and Julian Quiñones' return is only the start

Winless in four matches, Mexico face Jamaica with a semifinal place at stake. Rafa Marquez needs more from his attack, his goalkeeper and his supporting cast.

Nayib Moran

  • The World Cup honeymoon didn't last long.

    Now Rafael Marquez and Mexico have something more immediate to prove. El Tri visit Jamaica on Saturday, Nov. 14, in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, before hosting the return in Monterrey on Tuesday, Nov. 17. For the new manager, the opportunity to turn an uncomfortable start into something more convincing has arrived.

    Mexico emerged from its historic summer having won four matches at a World Cup for the first time, recorded four consecutive clean sheets and broken a 40-year drought without a knockout-stage victory. Every win seemed to restore a little more pride and belief in a national team that had spent years searching for both.

    Marquez's first four matches provided a rude awakening. El Tri drew 1-1 against Colombia and Peru before losing to the United States and Chile by an aggregate score of 5-0. Two goals scored, seven conceded and no victories made for an abrupt change in mood.

    And now the matches count.

    The defending champions are playing for a place in the March 2027 Nations League Finals at SoFi Stadium, along with direct qualification to the 2027 Gold Cup. Those are the immediate stakes. The broader challenge is showing that Marquez has begun to address the problems his first window exposed.

    Julian Quiñones is back. Gilberto Mora offers a reason for optimism. But Raul Jimenez remains absent, and Mexico cannot expect the return of one forward to repair everything.

    Against Jamaica, El Tri need to show how they intend to get better.

  • Give Gilberto Mora the supporting cast he needs

    imago-sport-1079232111.jpg
    IMAGO / aal.photo

    Now 18, Mora is embracing the responsibility of wearing Mexico’s No. 10 shirt.

    At this point, calling Gilberto Mora Mexico's future almost feels outdated. He is already becoming part of its present.

    Mora turned 18 on Oct. 14, but his ability to carry responsibility has been apparent for considerably longer. His goal against Colombia offered another reminder: possession gathered in traffic, the ball almost attached to his boot, then the imagination and confidence to attack the defense and produce the finish Mexico desperately needed.

    There was nothing timid about the sequence. It looked like the work of a player comfortable with the responsibility of wearing Mexico's No. 10 shirt.

    Mexico's best stretches during Marquez's first window came with Mora involved. Once he was unavailable, the lack of imagination became considerably more noticeable.

    The next challenge for Marquez isn't discovering whether Mora belongs. That has already been answered. It's determining the supporting cast that allows him to receive the ball in dangerous areas, combine with other creative players and consistently generate scoring opportunities.

    Against Jamaica, that means giving him options when he receives possession: a forward threatening the space behind the defense, a teammate available for a quick combination and runners who can benefit when he draws opponents toward him.

    Mora has shown he can create something on his own. Mexico need to make sure that isn't the entire plan.

  • Turn Quiñones' return into a functioning attack

    Julian Quinones Mexico South Africa

    Quiñones returns to bolster a Mexico attack that managed just two goals in four matches.

    Two goals. Four matches. Neither scored by a forward.

    Those numbers are difficult to dress up.

    Mora produced the equalizer against Colombia. Center back Victor Guzman headed in the goal against Peru. Against the United States and Chile, Mexico didn't score at all.

    Quiñones didn't play one minute during that window. His absence became increasingly obvious with every match.

    The forward who scored four times at the World Cup offers something Mexico struggled to reproduce: power, aggression, movement without the ball and the ability to turn imperfect situations into genuine scoring opportunities. El Tri frequently looked lackadaisical in the final third without him. There were possessions, passes and promising positions, but too few moments in which an attacker imposed himself on the game.

    His inclusion in Mexico's November squad gives Marquez an important piece back. Jimenez, however, is not in the group, leaving Santiago Gimenez, Armando Gonzalez and newcomer Armando Leon among the other options up front. Alexis Vega and Jesus “Tecatito” Corona also return.

    That gives Mexico alternatives. Marquez still has to make them work together.

    Santiago Gimenez didn't take his opportunity against the USMNT. German Berterame and Gonzalez couldn't change the equation against Chile. But the struggles extended beyond the strikers. Mexico didn't simply finish poorly during that window. Too often, it failed to create enough to finish in the first place.

    That is the distinction that matters against Jamaica. Quiñones can attack space and unsettle defenders, but Mexico need to find him early enough for those qualities to matter. Whoever plays alongside him must offer a threat of his own.

    Sometimes a player's importance becomes clearest when he isn't there. Now Quiñones is back, the task is to build an attack that makes the most of him.

  • Help Tala Rangel restore Mexico's defensive confidence

    Mexico v Colombia - International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    Rangel and Mexico’s defense must rediscover the stability that helped carry El Tri through the World Cup.

    During the World Cup, it became increasingly obvious that Raul “Tala” Rangel had won Mexico's goalkeeping job.

    He kept four consecutive clean sheets and did not concede until the Round of 16 against England. With Guillermo Ochoa watching from the bench, Rangel appeared to have completed something Mexico had spent years preparing for: the transition away from its longtime No. 1.

    Then came Glendale.

    In the 3-0 defeat to the USMNT, he couldn't hold Gio Reyna's delivery before Julian Hall finished the rebound. His poorly executed pass out of the back then went to Cavan Sullivan, who punished the mistake with an audacious finish.

    One awful night doesn't erase a remarkable World Cup. It does, however, make the response important.

    Rangel is again in the squad, alongside Oscar Garcia and Alex Padilla. If Marquez keeps faith with him, the goalkeeper needs to bring greater security to his handling and decisions in possession.

    The responsibility also extends to the players around him. Mexico must offer safer passing options when building from the back and recognize when a short pass carries more risk than reward. Seven goals conceded in four matches cannot be reduced to one goalkeeper's worst moments.

    Away from home, in the opening half of a two-legged tie, composure matters. Mexico don't need to force every attack through a crowded area. They do need to stop making the opponent's route to goal easier.

  • Make Jamaica earn everything

    Congo DR v Jamaica - FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament
    Getty Images Sport

    Jamaica are missing several key attackers, but Mexico must turn possession into chances to make that advantage count.

    Jamaica have their own absences to manage.

    Leon Bailey, Demarai Gray, Shamar Nicholson and Bobby De Cordova-Reid are missing from the squad for this series. Interim coach Rudolph Speid has selected a group that includes experienced goalkeeper Andre Blake and defender Damion Lowe, along with attacking options such as Renaldo Cephas, Tyreece Campbell and Warner Brown.

    Those omissions strengthen the expectation that Mexico should advance. They do not settle the tie.

    For El Tri, the danger is allowing the game to become another exercise in possession without penetration, followed by a mistake that gives the opponent something to protect. The first four matches under Marquez offered enough warnings about both halves of that equation.

    Mexico need to move the ball with purpose, put runners around the player in possession and maintain enough defensive cover to deal with turnovers. If the breakthrough doesn't arrive quickly, they must remain patient without becoming passive.

    The return leg in Monterrey offers an advantage. Mexico should be trying to bring a strong position home with them, rather than relying on the second match to repair avoidable damage from the first.

  • Marquez needs to show what he learned

    Mexico v Chile - International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    Márquez needs to show that the lessons of his first four matches can translate into progress against Jamaica.

    After the defeat to Chile, Marquez explained that the window had been used to evaluate players and promised to bring the best available group against Jamaica.

    That was reasonable. Four friendlies shouldn't decide whether a coach is capable of leading a four-year project. Mexico should afford one of the greatest players in its history patience.

    But evaluation has to lead somewhere.

    The November squad already reflects changes. Quiñones, Vega and Corona are back; Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Orbelin Pineda and Berterame are not included. The more important evidence will come from how the selected players perform together.

    Can Mexico create chances without asking Mora to invent every opening? Can Quiñones' movement give the attack a sharper edge? Can the defense recover the reliability that helped carry El Tri through the summer?

    Advancing is the first requirement. Doing so with greater clarity in possession and fewer gifts to the opposition would give Marquez something more substantial to build on.

    Mexico's supporters have already demonstrated what kind of atmosphere could await the team at SoFi Stadium. First, El Tri have to earn the trip.

    Marquez's pedigree bought him the opportunity. Against Jamaica, the next step is to give Mexico a performance - and a result - that begins to justify the belief.