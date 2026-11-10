NWSL Playoff Rondo: Is Gotham FC's pitch fiasco an embarrassment for the league? Can anyone stop Trinity Rodman? Can Utah Royals spring another upset?

The National Women's Soccer League quarterfinals brought plenty of excitement; from Trinity Rodman scoring a brace and chipping in an assist, to the Utah Royals stunning San Diego Wave, and of course a late-minute penalty to cost Angel City a chance to advance to the semis.

There's also the drama that appears to be following Gotham FC and that's over the reigning NWSL champs' field quality. Gotham FC hosted Seattle Reign on Sunday in the quarterfinals at their usual home field at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The pitch was far from adequate playing conditions, and raised a lot of concerns from both teams. Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós took accountability for the field's conditions, and on Monday the semifinal match that was scheduled to be played at SI Stadium was moved to a smaller venue, Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City.

This venue holds 5,000 people and is used by amateur events and some matches for NYCFC's second team.

Between having to move from their home stadium that holds 25,000 to a much smaller venue for the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs is a setback for the league, however while trouble arises in New York, Washington keeps on rolling, figuring out a way to schedule their semifinal match to be held at Audi Field.

The Washington Spirit worked with MLS side DC United to reschedule a football game that was going to be played on Saturday at Audi to secure their home field for the match against the Utah Royals. While this is a scheduling solution and not a field condition solution, it's last-minute drama that is noise when the focus should be on the soccer being played in the playoffs.

Next up, the semifinals will kick off with now only four teams remaining and battling it out for the championship ticket. Gotham FC will host Kansas City Current and the Washington Spirit will host the Utah Royals.

There's a lot to unpack and look forward to after the quarterfinals, and GOAL writers have some thoughts in this edition of... The Rondo.