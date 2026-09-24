Nine months to Brazil 2027: From commercial ambitions to breakout stars like Clara Serrajordi, six big questions facing the Women's World Cup
It is Sept. 24, 2026, which means that in exactly nine months, Brazil will kick off the 2027 Women’s World Cup against an opponent still to be determined at the legendary Maracanã. The matchup is unfinished. The stage could hardly be bigger.
The biggest tournament in women’s soccer is inching closer at a time when women’s sports are enjoying a commercial surge. Team valuations across the NWSL and WNBA are soaring, sponsors are investing and the financial rewards for some of the biggest stars are beginning to reflect that momentum. Trinity Rodman’s new Washington Spirit deal is reportedly worth more than $2 million annually, including bonuses - a sign of how quickly the ceiling is rising.
Brazil 2027 offers an opportunity to take that growth to an even bigger audience. The first Women’s World Cup in South America will bring the sport’s leading players to a country whose identity is inseparable from soccer. For established stars, it is a chance to cement their legacies. For emerging talents such as Taina Maranhão and Clara Serrajordi, it could be the moment they become household names.
Yet a successful World Cup will take more than rising valuations and a famous setting. Can the commercial interest translate into packed stadiums and lasting support? Will local and traveling fans be able to afford to be part of it? And how widely will the benefits reach beyond the teams and players already commanding attention?
Brazil 2027 should be a celebration of how far the women’s game has come - and an opportunity to push it further. With nine months to go, GOAL examines six of the biggest questions shaping what comes next.
What would a home World Cup change for Brazilian women’s soccer?
Amee Ruszkai: It's impossible to know right now, but the hope will be that the answer to this question is: A lot.
There have been a lot of incremental steps forward for women's football in Brazil in recent years, and its domestic competition - the Brasileirão Série A1, Feminino - is the strongest in South America. That much is evident in the honour roll for the Copa Libertadores: Brazilian clubs have won all of the last seven titles and 14 of the 17 contested since its inauguration in 2009.
This Women's World Cup, though, will put further spotlight on the sport in Brazil and, if the Selecao can have a strong tournament, it can boost attendances, interest and, in turn, investment, while also boosting participation numbers among young girls.
Marta has delivered several rallying calls for the future of Brazilian women's football in recent years, but inspiring the national team to a big tournament at a home World Cup could be her most powerful yet.
Who could become the tournament’s next global star?
Celia Balf: The United States, England, and several other nations have yet to qualify for the World Cup, but there are countries like Brazil, France, and Spain that have and very well could have the next big superstar on their roster.
Taina Maranhão, a technical and fast right winger, is someone who is known across global football after this year. Maranhão, just 22 years old, scored four times for Brazil in 2026. She plays for club Palmeiras and is someone who will be entertaining to watch on her home soil, and a terror to defend all tournament long.
Spain is stacked with talent, from Aitana Bonmatí to Alexia Putellas, amongst others. And as the top-ranked team in the world and former World Cup champions, they have many stars and breakout star potential on their team. Eighteen-year-old midfielder Clara Serrajordi is a name that will soon be known globally. The Barcelona youngster was called in to do what some would deem the unthinkable – step in for Bonmatí and Putellas throughout the season. She didn’t just step in either; she excelled and cemented herself as a real star in Spain’s midfield and helped Barcelona win the Quadruple.
Which teams are in danger of missing out on qualification?
Ruszkai: We've already seen one big name eliminated in qualification for this Women's World Cup, with ever-present Nigeria to be absent for the first time in tournament history as a result of a terrible Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Could some other giants of this game follow down that unwanted path?
In Europe, that is a distinct possibility. England, the 2023 runners-up, are among several notable nations that did not win their groups in a competitive qualifying format, thus condemning them to the play-off route. Alongside them are 1995 winners Norway, 2019 runners-up the Netherlands and Sweden, semifinalists in three of the last four tournaments. All will still be expected to qualify, but it's not a given.
CONCACAF's representatives are still to be confirmed, too, and while the United States and Canada will be heavily-favoured to qualify, Mexico have a very tricky encounter with Haiti to navigate to book their spot.
Which underdogs could become everyone’s second team?
Ruszkai: Led by the sister duo of Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, Malawi will be a captivating watch at their first Women's World Cup after reaching the final of their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2026. The Scorchers got that far thanks to a vibrant attack, one led by Temwa, the world-class centre forward of the Kansas City Current, while Tabitha, who represents eight-time European champions Lyon, ripped things up out wide.
Another team that should attract neutrals is Japan. Nadeshiko beat eventual champions Spain 4-0 at the last World Cup but came up short in the knockout stages. Four years later, this young team which plays excellent football looks even better and potentially even like a genuine title contender, a thought that was prevalent throughout their path to Asian Cup glory in early 2026.
Can fans actually afford to be part of it - and is demand building?
Balf: The ticketing process for the 2026 men’s World Cup opened on Sept. 10, 2025. For the 2027 Women’s World Cup, fans are still waiting. FIFA’s website currently directs supporters to an official waiting list for tickets and hospitality, leaving the key questions about pricing and availability unanswered.
The men’s tournament made headlines for its astronomical ticket prices. Ahead of kickoff, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the average ticket price was below $500. The previous Women’s World Cup offered a much more affordable starting point: Adult tickets in Australia ranged from A$20 to A$120 in 2023, with tournament CEO David Beeche projecting an average of about A$50 before the event.
That provides reason for optimism, but no guarantee Brazil will follow the same model. Prices will need to be accessible to local supporters, while flights, accommodations and travel between host cities could quickly drive up the bill for visiting fans. For now, supporters can register their interest - but they still cannot put a price on being there.
Can fashion and big brands take Brazil 2027 beyond soccer’s usual audience?
Balf: A week before the 2026 Men’s World Cup, it felt as though every fashion brand was dropping - or preparing to drop - a collection tied to the summer of soccer. Designer collaborations joined releases from familiar soccer names Adidas and Nike. Judging by the jerseys and crewnecks worn all summer, seemingly everyone had become a soccer fan.
That crossover helped make the tournament feel bigger than the sport itself. Fashion gave newcomers an approachable way into soccer: a jersey to wear, a team to follow, a player to root for. With the World Cup in North America, that presence was especially hard to miss.
Can the 2027 Women’s World Cup generate a similar moment? With Brazil hosting, the buildup may look different, particularly for U.S. audiences. There has yet to be a comparable wave of tournament-inspired collections, although comparing this stage of preparations with the final countdown to the men’s event only tells us so much. There is still time for brands and designers to help bring the women’s tournament into everyday conversation.
The commercial opportunity is substantial. According to a study by FGV Projetos commissioned by Brazil’s tourism board, Embratur, preparations for and staging of the tournament are projected to generate 8.8 billion Brazilian reais in economic activity.
Some brands are already making their move. Coca-Cola and Rexona have rolled out women’s soccer initiatives ahead of the tournament, with Rexona placing Marta at the center of an advertising campaign. A six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, she is a natural figure to lead the buildup. The opportunity now is to extend that spotlight - introducing fans to more of the players and personalities who could make this World Cup their own.