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Newcastle nightmare 1:1Getty/GOAL

Nightmare season looms for Newcastle - and Magpies must make Matthias Jaissle call fast or risk relegation

The St. James' Park outfit are on a miserable run, and it doesn't seem as if their manager has many ideas as to how to stop the rot

James Westwood

  • "Matthias is one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Newcastle United," Magpies CEO David Hopkinson said after Matthias Jaissle's arrival at St James' Park in early August.

    "We have conducted a thorough process, and he has emerged as the clear candidate for the role. He possesses all the qualities we were looking for. His track record of success, leadership qualities and relentless drive to improve make him an exceptional fit for Newcastle United. We believe he is the right person to lead the club into the next phase of our journey."

    Ross Wilson, Newcastle's sporting director, added: "His teams play high-energy football and we could feel his passion during all of our discussions throughout the recruitment process. He has consistently demonstrated an ability to improve players, build cohesive teams and create elite performance environments in his coaching career. His successes at [Red Bull] Salzburg and Al-Ahli underline his ability to deliver results while developing a clear football identity."

    Indeed, the 38-year-old delivered back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga and AFC Champions League titles at Salzburg and Al-Ahli, respectively, implementing a high-tempo brand of football that gave fans at both clubs value for money. But given his complete lack of top level coaching experience, Jaissle was a surprise choice to replace Eddie Howe, who stepped down in the summer after five years, one Carabao Cup success and two top-five Premier League finishes.

    There's little doubt that the selection process favoured Jaissle in at least some part because Al-Ahli and Newcastle share the same Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners. The big billing from senior club officials did not mask the fact they were taking a big risk with Jaissle, and just three months into the 2026-27 campaign, it's looking like a major backfire.

    Newcastle find themselves down in 13th after nine Premier League games, one place lower than they finished last term, and they've lost five of their last seven in all all competitions. The performances have ranged from barely acceptable to absolutely woeful, too, with Jaissle struggling to instil any kind of "clear identity".

    With only four points separating the Magpies from the drop zone, they are at serious risk of being dragged into a relegation battle. There is plenty of blame to go around for Newcastle's failure to build on their 2025 League Cup triumph, but if they don't pull the plug on the Jaissle project fast, things could get much worse.

  • Misleading start

    Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Newcastle went unbeaten through their first four games under Jaissle, but the results masked their defensive fragility

    As the second-youngest head coach in the Premier League behind Brighton's Fabian Hurzler, it was imperative that Jaissle hit the ground running at Newcastle to silence the doubters. He did exactly that, as the Magpies played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend of the campaign, before knocking West Brom out of the Carabao Cup and beating Tottenham on the road.

    For a brief moment, those results gave the fans who had been reeling from the departure of Howe, as well as star trio Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, reason to believe again.

    "Incredible. We are really proud as a club and coaching staff to see the team delivering on the pitch and also seeing players committed to what we are doing," Jaissle told Sky Sports after the Tottenham game. "We tried to keep our priniciples. The DNA of Newcastle is a good fit to the playing style I like to see."

    The first wobble would come the following week, though, as Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at St James' Park. Although they battled back from two goals down to secure a point, the hosts were outplayed for long periods, and mustered only two shots on target.

    Had Bournemouth been more clinical, they would surely have won by a wide margin, with Jaissle admitting his side "couldn't match their intensity" in the first half. Newcastle gave up far too many chances, just as they did against Liverpool and Spurs, with a total of 61 shots raining down on their goal across the three games - the worst record in the division.

  • 'Beaten up twice'

    Coventry City v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Pressure started building on Jaissle after two chastening away defeats in September as he publicly questioned the players' application levels

    Newcastle subsequently progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup via a 1-0 win at Millwall, but their unbeaten run ended six days later at Elland Road as Leeds ruthlessly exposed the flaws in Jaissle's set up en route to a dominant 4-1 victory, with Newcastle outfought in every area of the pitch.

    "It feels sh*t," Jaissle raged after the final whistle. "We were not matching as a team the level of physicality. This is something we need to bring on the pitch in every match. This is non-negotiable. It should be the basic fundamentals of football. These are young lads. The learning curve needs to be fast."

    The Magpies responded by securing an unconvincing 2-1 home win over Hull City, only to then be completely humiliated by another newly-promoted side when Jaissle watched on in horror as his team succumbed to their second 4-1 defeat in three matches at Coventry, who had gone 25 years without even scoring a Premier League goal at home prior to kick-off.

    Coventry were able to cut through the visitors on the break time and time again, while Newcastle squandered every promising opening they created at the other end, aside from a stunning strike by Sven Botman. Jaissle issued an apology to the travelling fans and admitted Newcastle lacked the "desire and hunger to finish attacks", but Jamie Carragher still questioned the manager's tactical blueprint while covering the game for Sky Sports.

    "The underlying numbers haven't been great," the former Liverpool defender said. "How many shots they concede, their xG. You look at two away games now where they've lost 8-2. He's going with two strikers up there; I know [Yoane] Wissa drops a little bit deeper, but when Eddie Howe was there it was more of a 4-3-3.

    "Every manager has their own way, but when you think of the lack of physicality in that team, it might be a case where you leave one of the strikers out and go with an extra body in midfield. It's a young team, and it isn't as physically powerful as a lot of the teams in the Premier League. And in their last two away games, they've been beaten up twice - and that's got to stop very quickly."

  • Supporters unconvinced

    Newcastle United v Everton - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Jaissle has been unable to fix the glaring issues with his team, and the Toon Army's patience appears to have run out already

    Unfortunately for the Toon Army, it has not stopped. October continued to bring misery for Newcastle as they went down 1-0 at home to Aston Villa and crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Everton. There was a 2-0 victory at struggling Crystal Palace wedged in between, but fortune played a large part in that, as the Eagles posted 17 shots to Newcastle's seven, and Jaissle had goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek to thank for preserving the vital three points.

    Newcastle were better at Goodison Park, but the combination of a fragile backline and profligate attack was their undoing once again. They then blew their chance for immediate revenge, when Everton rocked up at St James' Park on Monday with only a point separating the two teams in the table.

    Jaissle welcomed Joelinton back into his line up after an injury layoff and handed Anthony Elanga his first start since early September on the right wing ahead of Jacob Murphy, but they did not give Newcastle extra impetus. Everton instead bossed the first half to the point that the home fans booed their players off at the interval, and there was no improvement in the second.

    It took just four minutes from the break for Everton to break the deadlock, as the Magpies were caught sleeping after giving a free-kick away near the halfway line. Everton took it quickly and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played in Tyrique George, whose tame shot somehow squirmed under Hornicek and into the path of Thierno Barry to tap in from half a yard out. Sky Sports co-commentator and ex-Everton full-back Andy Hinchcliffe subsequently described Newcastle's defending as "truly shocking".

    They were equally bad upfront, failing to register a shot on target until the 85th minute, and a red card for Jacob Ramsey in stoppage time compounded Newcastle's misery. Everton held on for their first away win since February - which was also at St James' Park - and boos rang around the stadium again as Jaissle and his flops trudged towards the tunnel.

  • Red Bull flop

    Newcastle United v Everton - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    It is difficult to see what Newcastle's plan is from game to game, and the manager has pointed the finger of blame at the players

    "Watching them of late, especially at home, it feels flat and a little bit boring, and that was one thing I didn't think I'd ever be describing Jaissle's Newcastle as," Carragher said in another damning assessment during Sky's 'Monday Night Football'.

    "You think of the system he's come from, the Red Bull model, how they like to play. At times, those types of teams and managers can leave themselves open at the back, but it's front-footed, it's aggressive, it's getting the crowd involved, and we've just never seen any of that at all tonight really. And that's the one where I'm a little bit sort of flummoxed watching it. I think it's going to be a tough season for Newcastle."

    Indeed, Jaissle is looking more like Jesse Marsch than Julian Nagelsmann right now. His Newcastle side do not have a distinctive style, unless you count lofting the ball forward and hoping for the best as one. They've attempted an average of 52 long balls per game this term, and recorded 54 against Everton, only twelve of which were successful, per The Athletic.

    That kind of approach does not play to the strengths of any of Newcastle's three main forwards: William Osula, Yoane Wissa and Matias Fernandez-Pardo. The Magpies don't press as a team either, leaving huge gaps for opponents to exploit in the middle of the park.

    Jaissle would have us believe that the players are simply not listening to his instructions. "(Our patterns) looked really good in the training sessions during the week," the German coach said after the final whistle. "But there was almost nothing to see of those aspects in the game.

    "We were not brave enough, courageous enough to break that line and to play on the ground, then find our patterns or the width of the pitch and to create two-vs-one situations." If that is the case, then Jaissle has already lost the dressing room, but an even more damning explanation would be that the players are simply not capable of executing his vision.

  • Time to abort

    Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    There are plenty of attractive managerial options for Newcastle to consider if they pull the plug on Jaissle now

    The Telegraph has claimed that the Newcastle squad is "uncertain" about whether Jaissle can adapt his methods to steady the ship, but most of their frustration is aimed at the board. It is said that the players feel "hamstrung" by the club's summer recruitment as great effort was made to lower the average age of the squad.

    A total of £263 million ($354m) was spent on eight new signings, including Nico Gonzalez, Fernandez-Pardo, Sean Steur, Aladji Bamba, Bazoumana Toure, Amar Dedic and Hornicek, and none of them have made a meaningful impact. Jaissle has only used Steur, Bamba and Toure sparingly, which may indicate he was not the brains of the recruitment drive.

    Newcastle needed Premier League-proven reinforcements after losing their three best players, not future prospects. That, coupled with the fact Jaissle appears to be out of his depth, is why they now have the stink of a relegation team.

    It would not be a surprise if the Magpies are sitting in or around the drop zone come the New Year. To avoid that scenario, and a dogfight in the second half of the campaign that no one on Tyneside wants to see, swift action is needed. Waiting for the winter transfer window to open would be a mistake, but axing Jaissle now might just spark positive change.

    There are a host of more experienced former Premier League managers currently out of work, including Antonio Conte, Arne Slot, Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna. Newcastle could also consider a Red Bull upgrade in Nagelsmann, or even an ambitious move for ex-France boss Didier Deschamps, who expressed interest in taking over at St James' Park way back in 2008.

    Ripping up the four-year deal that they handed Jaissle so early would be an embarrassment for Newcastle officials, but not one comparable to relegation. After Saturday's trip to Fulham, Newcastle will look forward to post-international break fixtures against Arsenal, Brighton, Manchester United and hated rivals Sunderland; that's a make-or-break run of fixtures whichever way you slice it.

    If Jaissle can't deliver a positive result and performance at Craven Cottage, he shouldn't be allowed to go any further. The fans don't believe in this project, and nor, it seems, do the players, so the smart thing to do is hit the eject button before it's too late.