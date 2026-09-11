The new Philipp Lahm? Hansi Flick's uncovered a versatile gem in Barcelona teenager Xavi Espart
Barcelona’s latest academy breakthrough has arrived in an unexpected role. A natural midfielder who was turned into a right-back, 19-year-old Xavi Espart has begun the season on the left of Hansi Flick’s defence and looked increasingly at home in the first team.
With his excellent technique, ability to set the tempo and creative passing, he has all the signs of a stereotypical La Masia midfielder, but his impressive versatility has seen him marked as his generation's Philipp Lahm.
Thrown into a high-stakes Champions League game for his debut, he became a European champion with Spain's Under 19s in the summer and returned to excel in the left-back role this season.
He is off to a good start, but what can we expect of Flick's new golden boy? GOAL takes a look...
The start
Born in the Catalan capital, Espart is a Barcelona boy through and through.
After joining the famous youth academy as an eight-year-old, he began his development as a midfielder in the same teams as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Bernal. At 16, and already known for his versatility, he featured in the UEFA Youth League with the U19s, alternating between midfield and right-back.
After Juliano Belletti took over the youth side, he played a starring role – usually at right-back – as they won the domestic and European treble in 2024-25. Last season, Espart scored and set up another as they beat Newcastle 3-2 and netted the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the continental competition. Shortly afterwards, he got the call from Flick.
Spending the first few weeks of the campaign as an unused substitute, the local boy was on the cusp of his senior debut when he suffered an unfortunate knee injury. It kept him out for over three months, but Flick didn't leave him waiting too long for his maiden senior appearance.
Major breakthrough
Barcelona were 1-0 down against Newcastle at St James' Park in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie in March when the German manager called on the academy hero.
Replacing captain Ronald Araujo in the 88th minute, he handled the pressure well. The full-back forced Joe Willock all the way down to the byline before sliding in to win the ball, rapidly getting up and passing it on to Lamine Yamal. Minutes later, Barca scored the equaliser.
"When I saw myself coming onto the pitch, I couldn't believe it. I enjoyed it so much and my emotions were running high," he told the club's website.
Five days later he played the entirety of the 5-2 La Liga win against Sevilla at Camp Nou. Due to the visitors' pressure, he had him little time on the ball and there were a few sloppy moments, but he fought for everything that came his way and his confidence in possession grew as the game wore on.
He was back on the bench afterwards, making just four more appearances in Barca's league-winning campaign, but it was clear he had Flick's eye.
"For a young player like me, the manager's trust in me has meant everything," he said. "I'm very grateful to him. His confidence in me has allowed me to stay calm, without pressure, and play the way I know how."
Espart was sublime in midfield and a mainstay in the starting XI as Spain conquered the U19 European Championship in Wales over the summer.
Nipping past players with ease, hunting down the ball and moving it around with class, he was dictating games. With a deft touch to tee up the ball, he blasted in his first goal as they beat the hosts 7-0 in the first game and followed that up with a 12th-minute opener in the semi-final vs Croatia.
Often, Espart would receive the ball, look up and find all 11 opponents in his field of vision. Whether it was an incisive pass down the middle, a combination with a team-mate to slip in behind the midfield or a simple burst right through defenders, he usually found a way to create a promising attack.
Spain didn't concede a goal in the entire tournament and Espart was named in the Team of the Tournament. He returned to Barcelona ready to seize his moment.
How it's going
Officially promoted to the first-team and handed the number 12 shirt, he reportedly abandoned his summer holiday so that he could maintain his momentum from the Euros. The decision paid off as he was trusted to play at right-back throughout pre-season.
"I feel Flick's confidence and I want to stay in the first team; you have to take advantage of the opportunities," he said. "Since coming back from the European Championship, I've tried to give 100 per cent here and show that I belong here and what I'm capable of. For now, I'm happy, but football is a day-by-day thing, and I'll keep giving 100% to stay here."
Starting in the friendly against Birmingham, he was composed on the ball and stayed glued to his man when the Championship side tried to attack down the wing or break into the box. Whether acting as an inverted full-back or dictating the tempo from the middle, his seamless transitions impressed Flick, who said afterwards the teenager "has made it clear to us that he is a top-level player."
Right-back has been a problem area for the Spanish champions. Their financial resources went towards signing the likes of Rodri, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi in the summer, leaving Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo as the only other natural fits for the role.
Surprisingly, though, that’s not where Espart has been called on to fill in. He has completed all four La Liga games so far as a left-back at the expense of Alejandro Balde.
He looked strong against Elche and got his first assist, sending a diagonal pass to Fermin on the edge of the box to round off the scoring in a 5-0 win.
A bold display followed four days later against Athletic Club. He threw himself into physical battles, was building attacks and occasionally charged through the middle looking to create something. An excellent cross found Raphinha in a great position in the box, but the Brazilian's header hit the post, denying Espart an assist.
"Xavi Espart is incredible," Joan Garcia said of his defensive display in the 2-0 victory.
"I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing, even a little surprised by how he’s playing at left-back," Flick said. "He’s always focused. He’s a player with great quality and, in one-on-one situations in defence, he’s top-class. I’m very happy with him. Like all players, he has room for improvement."
He linked up with Raphinha again days later, squeezing into the half-space to play a quick pass to the captain, who ran through to net the equaliser in the 5-2 triumph against Rayo Vallecano.
Strengths
Espart's reading of the game, positioning and awareness on the ball were among his biggest strengths as he rose through the youth academy as a midfielder. Those aspects made him a suitable fit at right-back, where he has developed into a reliable presence defensively and in attack.
The youngster never shies away from a physical duel, getting right up in the faces of wingers as he looks to win the ball and play a quick pass forward.
He doesn't operate as an overlapping full-back, instead making neat combinations and drifting up the inside channel, or dribbling towards the box before unleashing a team-mate.
"I can be a different kind of full-back, one who can link up with teammates centrally instead of being a wing-back," he explained.
In both midfield and full-back his passing is dangerous and he helps keep the tempo high with quick decisions.
His adaptability has been impressive, too, having been transformed from midfielder to right-back and then thrust into left-back at the beginning of the season.
"You've all seen it: he's spectacular with the ball, he can play at full-back and in midfield... and he always does it perfectly," defender Cubarsi told Marca.
Room for improvement
At 19 years old, Espart is still developing physically and that appeared to be a major concern in his early La Liga appearances as he was occasionally knocked around by opponents. While he looks sturdier and more imposing since his return from the summer break, he is still a work in progress.
At youth level he had time to pick out dangerous passes from deep areas, faced with high-pressing La Liga teams, he has shown signs of panic on the ball and occasionally picks the wrong pass - either missing his target or giving it to a team-mate already under pressure.
He is still adapting to the pace of top-level football and may be a liability in big games, especially at right-back where Barca will be exposed if he struggles.
The next…
His change in position, attacking nature and tidiness on the ball have seen him compared to Bayern Munich and Germany hero Philipp Lahm.
"When I see Xavi play, I really like his confidence on the ball," Flick said in the summer. "He reminds me of Philipp Lahm, as he can play as a No. 6 or a 2. I like to see him with and without the ball."
Lahm also began his professional career at left-back and then blossomed on the right before Pep Guardiola turned him into a midfielder. Germany coach Joachim Low, then assisted by Flick, followed Guardiola's lead and used him there for much of their glorious 2014 World Cup campaign.
With his excellent close control, ability to dictate play and positional flexibility, it appears Flick hopes to turn Espart into his own utility man and the early signs are promising.
What next?
Espart has played every minute of Barca's first four La Liga matches this season, but Flick was careful not to overload him and left him on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League win against Feyenoord.
That measured approach is likely to continue as Espart adjusts to the demands of a full season at the highest level. He has overtaken Balde in the pecking order at left-back, but Flick showed in midweek he still trusts Cancelo to return to that role if needs be.
"For now, I'm happy, but football is a day-by-day thing, and I'll keep giving 100% to stay here," he said last month. "It's very difficult to make it here, but what's really tough is staying here because of the high standards set by these players.
"At the end of the day, this is Barca, the best team in the world, and the demands are there every single day.
"You can never let your guard down."
Whether he ultimately settles at left-back, returns to the right or moves into midfield, his intelligence and versatility give Flick valuable options.