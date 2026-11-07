MLS Decision Day Rondo: Can Nashville SC make history? Will LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders avoid playoff disaster?

Right, so, Decision Day time. For those uninitiated, this is basically where all of the MLS games kick off at the same time on the final day of the regular season. In an ideal world, there are still loads of possible permutations and combinations as to who makes the playoffs and how. Decision Day is supposed to be, well, decisive.

And this year, it might just be lacking a bit of spark. The East, from a 'who makes it' POV is sewn up. The West has a little wildcard jeopardy, but basically we're looking at one or two sides falling out of the picture late on.

However, there is some drama to be found. Nashville SC tied the single-season points record last week. Any sort of result against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, and they will set a new one. And even if the West isn't all that pumping, having a number of games kick off at the same time means things will fluctuate throughout the night. So, what does this all look like? And does this year's Decision Day feel as decisive as it should? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.