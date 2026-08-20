When Lionel Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, a tsunami of optimism swept the French capital. Finally, the PSG faithful believed, the last piece of the puzzle had arrived. As president Nasser Al-Khelaifi unveiled the ultimate Galactico signing in front of a frenzied crowd, the image of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe standing around the famous Champions League trophy wearing the French club’s colours emerged in the minds of supporters. Their long-held dream of European dominance was imminent.
It was not until four years later, however, after the last of the three superstars had left France, that a perfectly engineered and thrilling team led by Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue finally made the dream a reality. That stunning 5-0 destruction of Inter was the culmination of a lightning-fast overhaul under the guidance of Luis Enrique.
When the former Barcelona player and coach took the helm in July 2023, Messi had just departed and Neymar was on his way to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Hilal, leaving the new boss to begin his rebuild with Mbappe at its forefront. In the background, though, the France captain’s drawn-out transfer saga with Real Madrid caused problems throughout his first season. What PSG needed was a full purge of the egos that dominated the dressing room.
While the forward went on to dominate the scoring charts for a Real Madrid side that failed to win a major trophy, he watched his former side go on to claim their first ever European title. They claimed a second one the following year, just before Mbappe broke records at the World Cup for fourth-placed France, further vindicating Luis Enrique and PSG’s decision to sacrifice sublime individual quality to build an aggressive, unstoppable unit.
"I’m committed to putting a winning team together and I have no doubt that I will be able to do that and give fans something they will like," Luis Enrique said when he was appointed head coach, and sure enough he let nothing get in his way.
Who would have thought back then that Dembele - dismissed by many as lazy, injury-prone and a flop – rather than Mbappe would hold the Ballon d’Or in September 2025 as the embodiment of PSG’s transformation from consistent bumblers to the undisputed kings of Europe?